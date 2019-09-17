After singing, "We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union," also known as the Preamble to the Constitution, fourth grade students from John F. Kennedy Catholic School were among those who paused to listen to Dave Hart of Washington and others as they read the words honored for Constitution Day. On Sept. 17, 1787, in Philadelphia, delegates to the Constitutional Convention met for the last time to sign the document that set up three branches of the federal government. Robert Morris and Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania were among delegates from the Keystone State, and President George Washington, namesake of the county, city and Washington Academy, forerunner of Washington & Jefferson College, charted one week later, also signed. The Washington County Bar Association organized the observance at the courthouse portico.
