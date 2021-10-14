Jefferson-Morgan High School’s 2021 Homecoming will be held Friday night. The festivities are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with a parade from the high school to the football field. Jefferson-Morgan will host Mapletown in the homecoming football game at 7 p.m. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned at halftime of the game, which will have a “Pink Out” them in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness month. After the game a “Glow Out” will be held. Leadership students Kayla Larkin and Tessa Eggleston will be selling glow items throughout the game to raise money for Brenda Devecka, who is currently undergoing treatment currently for cancer. Participants will be invited to walk a few laps around the field following the game in honor of Devecka and anyone who has battled cancer. In front, from left, are Harrison Moore, crown bearer; and Annabelle Collins, flower girl; back row, Adysan Kern, sophomore attendant; Maci Marion, junior attendant; Savanah Clark, senior attendant; Madison Wright, senior attendant; Taryn Schmolke, senior attendant; Payton Farabee, junior attendant; and Alisa Long, freshman attendant.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 30
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16