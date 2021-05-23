Jefferson-Morgan graduating senior Kyle Clayton was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the Town and Country Garden Club. Kyle is the son of Julie and Jason Clayton of Waynesburg.
Clayton’s activities include National Honor Society member, Academic Team, SADD member and sportsmanship award. He has been Student Athlete of the month, Lions Club Student of the month, two-time Observer-Reporter Athlete of the Week, two-time All County Baseball and three-time All County Golf.
Clayton is enrolled at California University of Pennsylvania and is studying engineering. He has taken all the engineering classes available since his freshmen year at Jefferson-Morgan High School. He would like to specialize in civil engineering with an emphasis on the environment.