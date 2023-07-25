The Harry Enstrom Chapter of the Izaak Walton League presented two area high school graduates with scholarships July 10 during a regular meeting at Ten Mile Creek Park. Dallas Slagle, chapter membership chair, and Ken Dufalla, Pennsylvania division president, presented the $1,000 scholarships to Abigail Barnes, a 2023 Albert Gallatin Area School District graduate, and Sophia Zalar, a 2023 Carmichaels Area School District graduate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription