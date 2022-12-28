Despite busy lives and full schedules, finding time for regular meals with loved ones encourages connections and conversations that can benefit mental and physical well-being. Gathering your family, friends, coworkers or neighbors at least once a week to spend time together over a meal provides opportunities to decompress and socialize.

If you’re looking for a little delicious inspiration, the American Heart Association recommends scheduling one night per week to create a recurring tradition and enjoy favorites such as breakfast for dinner. Recipes like Egg, Avocado and Black Bean Breakfast Burritos; Huevos Rancheros; and Southwestern Quinoa and Egg Breakfast Bowls from the Healthy for Good Eat Smart initiative, nationally supported by Eggland’s Best, are perfectly suited for sharing while making time to destress at the dinner table.

