Kathy Swihart didn’t want to blow up her friends’ Facebook feeds.
So when she purchased her first Jeep in 2013, the Washington native also created a private Facebook group: It’s a Jeep Thing.
For as many years as the group – consisting of family and close friends – has been active on Facebook, It’s a Jeep Thing members have also given back to the community.
“We were always getting together to go for rides. I wanted to do something that gave back, had a purpose,” said Swihart. “I realized most everybody loves animals; we all have pets.”
Eight Februarys ago, Swihart organized a fundraiser for local animal organizations. She figured February was a good time to make donations, since most organizations’ Christmas contributions would be depleted.
That year, temperatures were below freezing and only four Jeeps participated in the fundraiser.
But as the years passed, the fundraiser grew.
“Last year, we only had 12 (Jeeps) because of COVID,” Swihart said. “This year, between people being more giving and the Betty White Challenge, we got way more donations.”
Twenty Jeeps’ worth of donations, to be exact.
Swihart and her Jeep club met Sunday at a local hair salon and stuffed Jeeps with dog and cat food, collars, bedding, cleaning supplies and other donations.
The brigade of colorful Jeeps traveled Washington County, delivering donations to Hound Haven, Marcia’s Muttley Crew, Angel Ridge Animal Rescue and Pet Search.
“The amount of stuff that we had this year was just insanely different than other years,” Swihart said. “(Sunday’s) run was better and different. I don’t know if we’ll ever top it – 20 Jeeps together, and every one was filled to the rim.”
Brandy Ellerman, founder-president of Hound Haven in Lone Pine, said her small, medical-based rescue isn’t usually on donors’ radars. She was touched when It’s a Jeep Thing reached out – and shocked when the club arrived to deliver donations.
“I was totally speechless,” said Ellerman, who founded the haven in 2015. “It was just like something that, you know, you would just see on TV. It was just amazing to just see this caravan of Jeeps come pulling in and loading us up.”
Ellerman said along with staples like kibble and bedding, It’s a Jeep Thing also delivered medical supplies, handmade blankets and gift cards.
“I just was so amazed. I’m just so happy that there are still people like that in the world. It just really touches your heart,” she said.
Marcia Hupp, too, was touched by It’s a Jeep Thing’s donation to her pet project, Marcia’s Muttley Crew. Hupp has rescued and cared for senior dogs at her Lone Pine location for decades.
This year marks the fourth time she has been on the receiving end of It’s a Jeep Thing’s goodness.
“Their donation means a lot to me because I get some donations here and there, but not like the rest of the groups,” she said. “It just helps so much.”
Hupp said Jeep donation day is her version of Christmas.
“The first couple years, I cried like a baby,” she laughed.
Those reactions – the genuine gratitude – is what keeps Swihart and her Jeep club collecting and donating.
“Seeing the reaction in the people we’re helping – they’re so appreciative,” she said. “That feeling in your heart when you drive away is the reason that we do it every year.”
Added Hupp: “What a great bunch of Jeepsters.”