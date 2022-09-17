Between 1880 and 1930, hundreds of Italian immigrants settled in the city of Washington. They were part of the great wave of more than four million immigrants, mostly from southern Italy and Sicily, who left poor economic and political conditions to find work and opportunity in the United States.

These immigrants not only brought their labor to Washington, but also their culinary traditions, which they shared in taverns, restaurants and groceries that sprung up across the city. Dozens of food establishments founded by immigrants and their descendants provided familiar foods to fellow Italians and introduced the broader community to Italian dishes, meats, cheeses and breads.

