The Italian-American Cultural & Heritage Society of Washington County is currently accepting applications for $3,000 scholarships from high school students in Washington County who will be graduating in 2021.

To qualify, students must demonstrate high academic achievement with at least a 3.5 QPA in a rigorous academic or career and technical curriculum, participation and evidence of leadership in co-curricular activities, a strong recommendation by a school staff member or official, have at least one grandparent of Italian descent, and complete a one-page essay expressing their insights as a member of an Italian-American family.

Applications are available in all high school and career and technical center guidance offices. Applications may also be requested via email to: itamsociety@gmail.com Please place Scholarship Application in email subject line when requesting an application through email.

