The Italian American Cultural and Heritage Society of Washington County invites the community to attend the society’s awards dinner to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2023 recipients of the society’s annual scholarship.
In the 32 years of the Society’s commitment to recognize outstanding achievement of Washington County students, a total of 239 scholarships have been awarded.
