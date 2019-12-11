The family-owned Isiminger’s Towing Service, on Jefferson Avenue, in Washington gives $500 to the Washington police department and another $500 to the fire department at Christmas each year. This year was no different as Danny Isiminger and his son Neil presented the checks last week at the city council meeting.
Isiminger's donates to Washington police and fire departments
