Isiminger's donation
Katie Anderson/Observer-Reporter

From left, Washington Councilwoman Monda Williams, fire Chief Gerald Coleman, Danny Isiminger, police Chief Robert Wilson, Neil Isiminger, and Mayor Scott Putnam pose for a photo with two $500 checks donated to the city’s police and fire departments by the Isimingers.

 Katie Anderson

The family-owned Isiminger’s Towing Service, on Jefferson Avenue, in Washington gives $500 to the Washington police department and another $500 to the fire department at Christmas each year. This year was no different as Danny Isiminger and his son Neil presented the checks last week at the city council meeting.

