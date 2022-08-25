A new study of patients in the United States found an increased risk of diabetes in those who had recovered from COVID-19. What’s more worrisome is that number jumped to a 40% increase one year after recovery.

As researchers and the medical community shift focus to long-term effects of COVID-19, one area of study is showing that not only are diabetics at higher risk of contracting severe COVID-19, but that there may be a reverse link: Does being infected with COVID-19 create a high risk of contracting diabetes? A study in Germany examined mild COVID-19 infections and found those patients were 28% more likely to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes compared to people who were never infected.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In