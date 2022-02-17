The Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging’s Domiciliary Care Program is seeking individuals to open their homes to become a Domiciliary Care provider in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties.
Domiciliary Care is a unique program through the Area Agency on Aging that may offer job seekers a full-time, work-from-home position with monthly compensation.
The 2022 monthly stipend rate for a Domiciliary Care provider is $1,047.10 per individual. Providers may become certified through the Area Agency on Aging to house up to three individuals in their home. Domiciliary Care is a community living, family style, housing program. Domiciliary Care providers open their homes to people aged 18 and older who cannot live independently because of physical, mental or age-related impairments.
Domiciliary Care providers are responsible for transportation to and from appointments, set up/supervision of medications, laundry, preparation of healthy meals and making sure individuals needs are met.
To apply to become a Domiciliary Care provider, or for more information, call the Domiciliary Care Program at 724-489-8083, ext. 4612, or 1-800-411-5655.