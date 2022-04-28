Independence Township has earned an award in the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors’ 54th Annual Citizen Communication Contest.
The contest recognizes townships that have successfully communicated programs and activities to citizens. Independence received second place in the newsletters, population 5,000 and under category. The contest attracted entries from across the commonwealth in eight categories.
In all, 31 townships submitted 102 entries for this year’s competition, and 17 townships won awards. All contest entries were judged on the usefulness of the information presented and how well the information was communicated to township residents.
Publications were also judged on their overall attractiveness and readability. Judges included PSATS staff and volunteer township officials.