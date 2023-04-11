Independence Township has won the Outstanding Citizen Communication award for a township with a population under 5,000 in the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors’ 54th annual Citizen Communication Contest.
The contest recognizes townships that successfully communicate programs and activities to their residents.
Along with the Outstanding Citizen Communication award, Independence Township also received two categorical awards: first place in the newsletters category for a municipality with a population under 5,000 and first place in the most improved newsletter category. All contest entries were judged on the usefulness of the information presented and how well the information was communicated to township residents. Publications were also judged on their overall attractiveness and readability.
Judges included PSATS staff and volunteer township officials. The association will present the Outstanding Citizen Communication awards to the winning townships at PSATS’ annual Educational Conference this April.
