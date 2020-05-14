When I look in the mirror, I see an African American woman. Both of which are technically minority groups. Growing up knowing these things, and being reminded constantly are quite troublesome, especially if you were told it was wrong.
Growing up in a single mother household, I’m constantly taught many things along the lines of, “Anything you put your mind too, is achievable.”
That was quickly proven wrong when I tried to fly, but that’s against the point.
I grew up hearing names of Amelia Earhart, Rosa Parks, Florence Nightingale, Michelle Obama and Geneva Richardson, my grandmother. Names such as these changed not only my world, but the world of everyone they came across, and made a long lasting effect on people everywhere. Since the very beginning, until now, and forevermore, females will make history.
Women are the basis of absolutely everything. Without women, there would be nothing. We are much more than objects, and baby carriers. We invent, we create, we build, we design, we are equal. Way back when, it was unacceptable for women to be anything more than a housewife, a teacher, or a maid. As time advanced, so did we. As Amelia flew, Rosa sat; as Florence healed, Michelle moved. We grow from our past leading ladies, for they made a huge gateway for all of the women in the world. History is an empty book, and it’s solely up to every woman out there to make their mark.
Women’s history month is a simple time where we reflect on the things we as sister’s achieve. Despite the differences we all individually have, we share something lovely in common. We share the ability to change the word. Despite growing up hearing, “Girls aren’t tough,” we all have opportunities to prove everyone who has ever told us differently. Women have made history yesterday, today, and always will.
LaShauna Carruthers is a senior at Washington High School.