Impacted Inc. is hosting a Caddyshack Golf Outing on Sept. 30 at Lone Pine Country Club, 2755 Park Ave., Washington.
Show up in your best Bill Murray garb and be prepared to be “A former greenskeeper, about to become the Masters champion ...”
Cost for a foursome is $500.
The following sponsorship packages are available: Danny Noonan, $100; Al Czervik, $350; Judge Smails, $500; Ty Webb, $750; Carl Spackler, $1,000.
To register, visit Impacted Inc.’s website at https://impactedinc.org/.
Impacted Inc. is a nonprofit organization that specializes in concussion prevention and education.
Questions may be directed to Pattiann at paberton@impactedinc.org