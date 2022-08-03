Do you love hosting summer cookouts?
There’s nothing better than getting together with friends and family to enjoy festive foods while you relax outdoors. As you plan your next barbecue or picnic, make sure to maximize flavor by choosing the best quality ingredients.
For example, cooking and baking using high-quality butter, the most versatile ingredient in your kitchen, will make a huge difference in terms of the taste and texture of anything you create. America’s oldest family-owned creamery, Minerva Dairy, has become famous for its hand-rolled butter for over 125 years, spanning six generations. Their love for butter-making shows in their premium, slow-churned butter, which is rich and flavorful, with 85% butterfat content for a super-creamy texture – helping it melt more easily than its lower-fat counterparts. You can be a part of this proud, time-tested tradition by making recipes using their Sea Salt, Unsalted or Garlic Herb Butter.
This tasty, colorful, star-spangled and fruit-filled dessert brings the perfect combination of summer freshness and sweetness to wow your guests – and your whole family will love it.
Sheet Pan Slab Pie with Fresh Peaches and Blueberries
Courtesy of Spinach Tiger
1/3 cup sugar (may need few tablespoons more)
1 tablespoon Minerva Dairy Unsalted Butter
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons sifted cornstarch
3 ¾ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
12 ounces Minerva Dairy Unsalted Butter (24 tablespoons or 3 sticks)
½ cups ice-cold water (plus 2 more tablespoons, if needed)
Peel peaches. Mark peaches with “x” on one side. Submerge in boiling water 60 seconds. Cool, peel, slice. Put one tablespoon butter in frying pan with 2 tablespoons brown sugar. Put peaches in brown sugar butter, toss gently. Add 1 tablespoon cornstarch. Set in colander to drain.
Make pie dough: Cut butter into small pieces. Freeze 10 minutes.
Mix flour, sugar, salt in food processor or mixer. You can whisk and do this with your hands. Cut butter into flour mixture. You can use a mixer or food processor, or use a pastry cutter and mix butter into flour, making sure to keep pieces pea-sized. Add ice-cold water. Mix just enough to be able to squeeze dough together. If the dough stays together when you press, it’s processed enough.
Put in plastic bag, separating into 1/3 and 2/3. Refrigerate 1 hour. You can do this a day in advance. Take out 20 minutes before rolling.
Complete pie: Preheat oven to 400 degrees farenheit. Arrange rack in oven on bottom third.
Once you’re ready to assemble, first roll out the 1/3 dough to make stars. You can make 15 large stars or 18 smaller stars. Use more dough from the 2/3 section if needed. The remaining dough is for the sheet pan.
Make stars and place in refrigerator while rolling out the 2/3 dough for the bottom. Roll into a rectangle and place in sheet pan. Fork holes all over the bottom. Place in freezer for a few minutes.
Arrange blueberries and peaches in sheet pan. Before placing stars over the fruit, using your finger, rub milk over each star and sprinkle raw sugar.
Bake 35 minutes. Check halfway through and turn pan around. Check at 30 minutes and loosely cover with foil if it’s already golden brown.
Allow to cool before cutting.
Keep at room temperature, covered with foil.
Can be frozen for 60 days. Take out and allow to defrost at room temperature. Can be reheated in oven.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.