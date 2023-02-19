February 26 may well be the sweetest day in Washington County.
More than 20 vendors, including Sweets by Mrs. C, Sarris Candies and Nothing Bundt Cake, will serve decadent desserts and creative confections during the Washington City Mission’s 29th annual Sweet Sunday fundraising event, presented by MPLX, which runs from noon to 5 p.m. inside the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe.
Tickets are available for pre-order, with a limited number sold at the door.
Back by popular demand is Pat O’Brien, vice president of Dollar Bank, who will again serve as the event’s emcee.
“We’re carrying on a legacy started in 1994 by Cindy Pfrimmer, Phyllis Ross Suoy and Isabelle Holzapfel,” said Dr. Sally Mounts, chief development officer for the City Mission. “They decided they’d try something new to make money for City Mission and they came up with the idea of a dessert festival named Sweet Sunday. I believe there’s an old-world appeal to Sweet Sunday that harkens back to ice cream socials and lemonade on the front porch. Then there’s the most important reason: It’s to help the homeless.”
When the 1994 Sweet Sunday planning committee announced its sweet soiree, the women hoped for 150 attendees.
Six hundred locals turned out to satiate a sweet tooth and support the mission. Nearly 30 years later, Mounts said, between 3,000 and 4,000 folks show up to sample sweets, enjoy live music and raise funds for the City Mission.
“I think Sweet Sunday is our community at its very best,” she said.
The best of the best will take home awards in a variety of categories, including People’s Choice and Best Dessert in the amateur category, on that sweetest of Sundays. While celebrity judges sample objectively, attendees are welcome to indulge in divine desserts by The Corner Creamery, Bethel Bakery, The Spring House, Popped Envy Gourmet Popcorn and other professional entrants. Amateurs, including Sweet Hearts, and youth vendors like Avella High School National Honor Society, are also showcasing sugary goodness all Sweet Sunday long.
“One important thing to remember is that almost everything in Sweet Sunday is done by volunteers. Our sweets vendors donate their sweets, that often take hours to make from scratch, and their time,” Mounts said. “Hundreds of businesses and people in the community donate baskets for the three auctions. And the day of the event, we have 150 volunteers come in to take part. When you think about it, that’s amazing.”
Amazing, too, is the live entertainment lineup for this year’s event (Mounts noted the entertainment donates their time and talent, as well). Headliner Ruff Creek leads the charge, with performances by The Rivermen, Eastern Sky, Josie Salvitti and Grace Christian Dance Company.
“Dr. (E. Ronald) Salvitti and the Southwestern Pennsylvania Eye Center were the first big sponsors to support us in 1994, and they’re still big sponsors today. This year, his 13-year-old granddaughter Josie is one of our headliner acts,” Mounts said. “It’s so incredible to see how many community businesses, groups and individuals have contributed year after year.”
While live music plays, attendees are welcome to enter raffles for both kids and adults. As adults peruse silent auction prizes, young attendees will delight in the fun at Kids Korner, featuring “Adopt a Plushie,” a scavenger hunt, crafts and guest appearances by Disney characters and princesses.
The day has a little something for everyone, and it’s all for an 81-year-old cause: the City Mission.
“When I coordinated my first Sweet Sunday 10 years ago, City Mission had 90 beds and a few hundred-year-old buildings. Now we have 175 beds and a huge campus. That’s all down to the generosity of the people in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Their generosity of spirit. Their huge hearts,” said Mounts. “Our goal is to help provide one more bed, to provide one more meal, to provide one more life-transforming program so that we can end homelessness in Western Pennsylvania.
“I know its easy to be pessimistic these days – we have an opioid epidemic, political polarization, lots of issues as a society – but when I think about the way the people and churches and businesses in Southwestern Pennsylvania throw their support behind Sweet Sunday, I’m sure, I know it sounds corny, but I’m sure America is still on its feet.”
