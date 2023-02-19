February 26 may well be the sweetest day in Washington County.

More than 20 vendors, including Sweets by Mrs. C, Sarris Candies and Nothing Bundt Cake, will serve decadent desserts and creative confections during the Washington City Mission’s 29th annual Sweet Sunday fundraising event, presented by MPLX, which runs from noon to 5 p.m. inside the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In