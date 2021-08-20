Marilyn Stevens was recently named the new pastor at McDonald United Methodist Church. She is a resident of Houston and brings substantial international and national experience to the local church. She has been active in church building in Honduras, Central America and Paraguay.
Stevens has not always been a pastor. She previously worked in human resources and projects her business experience when preaching.
Stevens has been a member of the Houston United Methodist Church for 51 years and has done work as outreach chairman, finance chairman, administrative council member, Sunday school teacher, Bible school teacher, member of the choir, liturgist and certified lay servant. In Honduras, she helped build a new church and in Paraguay she joined a group doing repairs to church structures and organized and taught sewing to persons of all ages.
Stevens has two sons, Greg and Ryan, who is married to Samantha. She also has one grandson named Beckett.
Stevens replaces Pastor Thom Buonomo of Beaver who returned home to a local church that lost its pastor.
Stevens earned her degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, W.Va.