Grace Mitchell, Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania’s District X Horticulture chair, presented horticulture tips at the District X’s recent board meeting. She also brought these samples of some of the last horticulture of the season from her gardens. The horticulture included Cosmos, Green Envy Zinnias, Hyacinth Bean vines, Cleopatra Cannas, Tropicanna Cannas, red Cleopatra Canna leaves, New Zealand Caster Bean leaves, Giant Caster Bean leaves and Mexican Sun Flowers.
