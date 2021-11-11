Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons recently presented a $1,000 check to Horses With Hope. This program applies the power of equine interactions and activities to improve the physical, mental, emotional and social quality of life for the Pittsburgh region’s children, youth and adults with physical and behavioral needs. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the lodge and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 16. Pictured, from left, are Dave Richards, ride chairman; John Sheldon; Ann Davis, executive director, Horses With Hope; Andrea Keeney; and Kevin Bonus.
