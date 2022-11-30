First quarter
Grade 7
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 1:46 am
Grade 7
High honors
Autumn Cumberledge
Malachi Kelley
Steven Kelley
William Rohrer
Abagail Smith
Honors
Riley Amos
Zachary Ashcraft
Katherine Brudnock
Caiden Cunningham
Aubrey Ellis
Brent Harris
Vincent McClure
Cameron Michny
Autumn Murphy
Noah Pettit
Austin Phillips
Trenton Phillips
Allina Reynolds
Savanna Somerville
Marissa Sosnak
Sarah Stokes
Gabrielle Tedrow
Jessica Thomas
Maranda Vedis
Allison Walls
Patience Webster
Jillissa Yeater
Grade 8
Highest honors
Ella Courtwright
Carter Shiflett
High honors
Noble Campbell
Dane Carpenter
Emily Darabant
Chloe Harris
Honors
Colton Braddock
Andrew Cain
Tim Chaney
Bethany Courtwright
Isabella DeBlasio
Anthony Garber
Caleb Lemmon
Lakota McElroy
Caitlin Merriner
Zander Nakutis
Jacob Pierson
Eli Riley
Madelyn Roberts
Halynn Salisbury
Sofia Taylor
Samantha Zimmerman
Grade 9
Highest honors
Emmaline Beazell
William Bell
Brooklyn Burns
Sean Campion
Gavin Cassiday
Jackson Grimes
Eryka Hackney
Darren Knight
Courtney Main
Elihu McDonnell
Lydia St. Clair
Kendra Tharp
Matthew Wassil
Colin Whyte
High honors
Brendan Cole
Noah Collins
Hunter Gorby
Dylan Hughes
Lillian Melodia
Will Shipman
Morgan Whipkey
Trenton Wilson
Levi Yeater
Honors
Hannah Curtis
Kathelena Galloway
Trent Ganske
Prestyn Geller
Markus Hanson
Storm Headley
Lilith McCarty
Hayden Patterson
Austin Pettit
Logan Shields
Dalton Thomas
Cameron Wendell
Gracie Whitlatch
Grade 10
Highest honors
Jessie Cooke
Payton Gilbert
Marissa Tharp
Pieper Whipkey
High honors
Rylee Black
Chase Bonnema
Parker Burns
Madyson DeBolt
Hayden Hamilton
Emily Ann Stokes
Emily Tichenor
MacKenzie Whipkey
Honors
Lane Allison
Patrick Durbin
William Grim
Travis Hutton
Tabitha Lantz
Mia Rhome
JLin Scott
Travis Skidmore
Levi Smith
Mya Smith
Jenyssa Smitley
Grade 11
Highest honors
Joshua Archer
Seth Burns
Brooke Miller
Richard Owens
Celia Parson
Kaylee Pattison
Ella Scott
William Whitlatch
High honors
Allexis Berdine
Ali Goodwin
Brian Jackson
John Lampe
Elizebeth McAbee
Kasie Meek
Aaron Parson
Jacob Patterson
Tristan Rizor
Colten Thomas
Nevaeh Vedis
Abigail Whipkey
Dylan Wilson
Honors
Vanessa Bowser
Colin Brady
Lacie Braun
Jasmine Currey
Jacob Huston
Morgan Kiger
Keisha McGowan
Justin Pettit
Tyler Yeager
Grade 12
Highest honors
Levi Barnhart
Michaela McClure
Billy Pattison
Ethan Price
Nathan Reed
Isabella Stokes
London Whipkey
Mackenzie Wise
High honors
Nash Bloom
Katelynn Horner
Taylor Karvan
Cody Main
Madeline McClure
Sierra Pikula
Sophia Plock
Kaden Shields
Emily Simms
Parker Smith
Autumn Thomas
Trevor Triplett
Ian VanDyne
Koda Whipkey
Bonna Yeager
Honors
Alexandria Campbell
Karlee Payton
Skyler Wolfe
