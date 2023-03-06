First quarter
Grade 7
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 1:08 am
Highest honors
William Rohrer
High honors
Katherine Brudnock
Abagail Smith
Savanna Somerville
Honors
Morgan Barnhart
Autumn Cumberledge
Khyler Davis
Aubrey Ellis
Tira Gonzalez
Mason Hanson
Brent Harris
Malachi Kelley
Steven Kelley
Cameron Michny
Autumn Murphy
Noah Pettit
Trenton Phillips
Marissa Sosnak
Sarah Stokes
Gabrielle Tedrow
Jessica Thomas
Patience Webster
Jillissa Yeater
Grade 8
Highest honors
Ella Courtwright
High honors
Bethany Courtwright
Emily Darabant
Landen Hill
Lakota McElroy
Caitlin Merriner
Tatum Moore
Carter Shiflett
Chaucer Von Scio
Honors
Mason Ansell
Conner Benson
Lily Bihun
Colton Braddock
Andrew Cain
Noble Campbell
Dane Carpenter
Kylee Davis
Isabella DeBlasio
Shykara Fahringer
Chloe Harris
Caleb Lemmon
Lucie McCay
Eli Riley
Madelyn Roberts
Halynn Salisbury
Sofia Taylor
Reece Tharp
Samantha Zimmerman
Grade 9
Highest honors
Emmaline Beazell
Sean Campion
Gavin Cassiday
Jackson Grimes
Eryka Hackney
Darren Knight
Courtney Main
Kendra Tharp
Matthew Wassil
Colin Whyte
Trenton Wilson
High honors
William Bell
Brooklyn Burns
Brendan Cole
Trent Ganske
Hunter Gorby
Dylan Hughes
Lillian Melodia
Logan Shields
Will Shipman
Lydia St. Clair
Morgan Whipkey
Gracie Whitlatch
Honors
Noah Collins
Kathelena Galloway
Prestyn Geller
Markus Hanson
Storm Headley
Daniel Jacobs
Lily McCarty
Elihu McDonnell
Dayton Metcalf
Jacob Orndoff
Hayden Patterson
Austin Pettit
Dalton Thomas
Cameron Wendell
Levi Yeater
Grade 10
Highest honors
Payton Gilbert
Marissa Tharp
Pieper Whipkey
High honors
Rylee Black
Chase Bonnema
Jessie Cooke
Hayden Hamilton
Levi Meek
Wyatt Mooney
Mia Rhome
Dalton Roberts
Mya Smith
Emily Stokes
Mackenzie Whipkey
Honors
Lane Allison
Braden Ansell
Haylie Barner
Parker Burns
Madyson DeBolt
Patrick Durbin
William Grim
Tabitha Lantz
Cay Porter
JLin Scott
Jenyssa Smitley
Emily Tichenor
Kendall Triplett
Joseph Vath
Emmitt Whipkey
Hudson Wise
Grade 11
Highest honors
Seth Burns
Celia Parson
Kaylee Pattison
Ella Scott
William Whitlatch
High honors
Joshua Archer
Allexis Berdine
Ali Goodwin
Brian Jackson
Elizebeth McAbee
Kasie Meek
Brooke Miller
Jacob Patterson
Colten Thomas
Nevaeh Vedis
Dylan Wilson
Honors
Elizabeth Bell
Nathan Black
Colin Brady
Lacie Braun
Lane Denman
John Lampe
Keisha McGowan
Richard Owens
Aaron Parson
Tristan Rizor
Alexandra Testa
Noah Webster
Cody Wise
Tyler Yeager
Grade 12
Highest honors
Levi Barnhart
Michaela McClure
Billy Pattison
Ethan Price
Nathan Reed
Isabella Stokes
Autumn Thomas
London Whipkey
Mackenzie Wise
High honors
Katelynn Horner
Cody Main
Sophia Plock
Kaden Shields
Emily Simms
Parker Smith
Trevor Triplett
Bonna Sui Yeager
Honors
Raegan Armel
Alexandria Campbell
Jasmine Currey
Taylor Karvan
Dezarae McClellan
Madeline McClure
Karlee Payton
Sierra Pikula
Benjamin Shaner
Ian VanDyne
Koda Whipkey
Emily Wise
