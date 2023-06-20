Third quarter
Grade 7
Highest honors
Katherine Brudnock
William Rohrer
High honors
Morgan Barnhart
Malachi Kelley
Steven Kelley
Vincent McClure
Autumn Murphy
Madalynn Orlandi
Abagail Smith
Honors
Zachary Ashcraft
Autumn Cumberledge
Khyler Davis
Aubrey Ellis
Tira Gonzalez
Mason Hanson
Brent Harris
Ethan Iams
Cameron Michny
John Myers
Nevaeh Nakutis
Trenton Phillips
Allina Reynolds
Melony Shreve
Savanna Somerville
Marissa Sosnak
Gabrielle Tedrow
Lily Usher
Allison Walls
Patience Webster
Jillissa Yeater
Grade 8
Highest honors
Ella Courtwright
Landen Hill
High honors
Bethany Courtwright
Madison Burns
Emily Darabant
Halynn Salisbury
Carter Shiflett
Chaucer VonScio
Honors
Conner Benson
Colton Braddock
Andrew Cain
Noble Campbell
Dane Carpenter
Kylee Davis
Isabella DeBlasio
Shykara Fahringer
Chloe Harris
Caleb Lemmon
Lakota McElroy
Tatum Moore
Eli Riley
Reece Tharp
Samantha Zimmerman
Grade 9
Highest honors
Emmaline Beazell
William Bell
Brooklyn Burns
Sean Campion
Gavin Cassiday
Jackson Grimes
Darren Knight
Courtney Main
Will Shipman
Kendra Tharp
Matthew Wassil
Colin Whyte
Trenton Wilson
High honors
Brendan Cole
Dakota Dadisman
Cheyenne DeBlasio
Trent Ganske
Hunter Gorby
Eryka Hackney
Storm Headley
Logan Shields
Lydia St. Clair
Dalton Thomas
Morgan Whipkey
Levi Yeater
Honors
Noah Collins
Kathelena Galloway
Prestyn Geller
Markus Hanson
Dylan Hughes
Daniel Jacobs
Lilith McCarty
Elihu McDonnell
Dayton Metcalf
Jacob Orndoff
Austin Pettit
Tyler Scott
Cameron Wendell
Grade 10
Highest honors
Payton Gilbert
Marissa Tharp
High honors
Rylee Black
Chase Bonnema
Parker Burns
Jessie Cooke
Madyson DeBolt
William Grim
Hayden Hamilton
Levi Meek
Wyatt Mooney
Mya Smith
Emily Tichenor
MacKenzie Whipkey
Pieper Whipkey
Honors
Haylie Barner
Patrick Durbin
Brittany Gump
Elijah Harris
Tabitha Lantz
Cadyn Porter
Dalton Roberts
JLin Scott
Levi Smith
Josie Stoneking
Kendall Triplett
Emmitt Whipkey
Grade 11
Highest honors
Seth Burns
Ali Goodwin
Brooke Miller
Celia Parson
Kaylee Pattison
Ella Scott
William Whitlatch
High honors
Joshua Archer
Elizabeth Bell
Allexis Berdine
Elizebeth McAbee
Kasie Meek
Richard Owens
Jacob Patterson
Tristan Rizor
Nevaeh Vedis
Noah Webster
Abigail Whipkey
Dylan Wilson
Honors
Colin Brady
Lacie Braun
Isabella Cunningham
Jocelyn Fox
Jacob Huston
Keisha McGowan
MacKenzie Miller
Justin Pettit
Colten Thomas
Tyler Yeager
Grade 12
Highest honors
Levi Barnhart
Kelly Courtwright
Michaela McClure
Isabella Stokes
Autumn Thomas
Mackenzie Wise
High honors
Nash Bloom
Colby Gray
Katelynn Horner
Taylor Karvan
Billy Pattison
Karlee Payton
Sophia Plock
Ethan Price
Nathan Reed
Kaden Shields
Emily Simms
Seth Tamulinas
Kevin Thompson
Trevor Triplett
Koda Whipkey
London Whipkey
Bonna Sui Yeager
Honors
Raegan Armel
Charles Britt
Jasmine Currey
Eric Huston
Cody Main
Dezarae McClellan
Madeline McClure
Daren Orndoff
Sierra Pikula
Benjamin Shaner
Alexandria Six
Parker Smith
Alexandra Testa
Gavin Tuason
Seth Weight
Fourth quarter
Grade 7
Highest honors
Katherine Brudnock
William Rohrer
High honors
Zachary Ashcraft
Morgan Barnhart
Autumn Cumberledge
Khyler Davis
Aubrey Ellis
Steven Kelley
Vincent McClure
Zianna McDonnell
Cameron Michny
Madalynn Orlandi
Allina Reynolds
Melony Shreve
Abagail Smith
Savanna Somerville
Marissa Sosnak
Gabrielle Tedrow
Patience Webster
Jillissa Yeater
Honors
Tira Gonzalez
Malachi Kelley
Autumn Murphy
John Myers
Nevaeh Nakutis
Trenton Phillips
Sarah Stokes
Maranda Vedis
Allison Walls
Grade 8
Highest honors
Bethany Courtwright
Ella Courtwright
Halynn Salisbury
High honors
Lily Bihun
Colton Braddock
Madison Burns
Dane Carpenter
Emily Darabant
Kylee Davis
Isabella DeBlasio
Michael Galloway
Chloe Harris
Landen Hill
Lakota McElroy
Caitlin Merriner
Tatum Moore
Madelyn Roberts
Chaucer VonScio
Samantha Zimmerman
Honors
Conner Benson
Andrew Cain
Mathew Dulaney
Annabell Geracia
Caleb Lemmon
Lucie McCay
BreAnna McDiffitt
Eli Riley
Carter Shiflett
Bradford Szczyrbak
Reece Tharp
Grade 9
Highest honors
Emmaline Beazell
William Bell
Brooklyn Burns
Gavin Cassiday
Jackson Grimes
Eryka Hackney
Darren Knight
Courtney Main
Lydia St. Clair
Kendra Tharp
Matthew Wassil
Colin Whyte
Trenton Wilson
High honors
Sean Campion
Dakota Dadisman
Cheyenne DeBlasio
Trent Ganske
Dylan Hughes
Elihu McDonnell
Logan Shields
Will Shipman
Dalton Thomas
Morgan Whipkey
Levi Yeater
Honors
Brendan Cole
Noah Collins
Hannah Curtis
Kathelena Galloway
Hunter Gorby
Storm Headley
Daniel Jacobs
McKenzie McDonnell
Caleb Orndoff
Jacob Orndoff
Austin Pettit
Brenen Reggetz
Tyler Scott
Charles Stoneking
Cameron Wendell
Grade 10
Highest honors
Rylee Black
Jessie Cooke
Payton Gilbert
Mya Smith
Pieper Whipkey
High honors
Chase Bonnema
Parker Burns
Madyson DeBolt
Hayden Hamilton
Levi Meek
Wyatt Mooney
Mia Rhome
Marissa Tharp
Emily Tichenor
MacKenzie Whipkey
Honors
Haylie Barner
Patrick Durbin
William Grim
Elijah Harris
Maelynn Hill
Tabitha Lantz
Grant McClure
Colton Negley
Cadyn Porter
Dalton Roberts
JLin Scott
Travis Skidmore
Levi Smith
Emily Ann Stokes
Josie Stoneking
Kendall Triplett
Grade 11
Highest honors
Joshua Archer
Seth Burns
Kasie Meek
Celia Parson
Kaylee Pattison
Ella Scott
Nevaeh Vedis
High honors
Elizabeth Bell
Allexis Berdine
Ali Goodwin
Brian Jackson
Elizebeth McAbee
Brooke Miller
Jacob Patterson
Tristan Rizor
Noah Webster
Abigail Whipkey
Dylan Wilson
Honors
Nathan Black
Lacie Braun
Isabella Cunningham
Lane Denman
Jocelyn Fox
Jacob Huston
John Lampe
MacKenzie Miller
Richard Owens
Justin Pettit
Grade 12
Highest honors
Levi Barnhart
Kelly Courtwright
Billy Pattison
Sophia Plock
Isabella Stokes
London Whipkey
High honors
Nash Bloom
Colby Gray
Katelynn Horner
Michaela McClure
Nathan Reed
Kaden Shields
Emily Simms
Seth Tamulinas
Autumn Thomas
Trevor Triplett
Mackenzie Wise
Bonna Sui Yeager
Honors
Charles Britt
Taylor Karvan
Cody Main
Karlee Payton
Alexandra Testa
Kevin Thompson
Gavin Tuason
Ian VanDyne
Koda Whipkey
