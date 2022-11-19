First quarter
Grade 8
High honors
Tyler Bainer
Kaitlyn Bell
Makayla Berdine
Eliza Boyd
Kira Carl
Jordyn Carter-Green
Nathan Dougherty
Hayden Gibbon
Connor Price
Christina Stroop
Athena Theisen
Kylee Venegaz
Heidi Walsh
Taaliyah Wright
Honors
Jaina Bissell
Austin Buchanan
Ayvari Chandler
Xianne DeJesus
Zymere Ellis
Tayvonne France
Shawnti Fuller
Greta Fulton
Lathyn Glendenning
Morgan Henderson
Aura Hidalgo Mateo
Elizabeth Inghram
Raina Johnson
Ja’Zel King
Cin’Niyah Lee
Mayaja Lee
Lucas McCartney
Breonna Mitchell
Bryant Molinaro
Faith Partozoti
Alivya Price
Naadia Provance
Luis Ramos-Aguilar
Aubrey Ryan
Bailey Santmyer
Alairah Sutton
Elijah Turner
Isaiah Watson
Illias Willis
Lia Wright
Jean-Henri Yandel
Grade 7
High honors
Zayden Burt
Andrew Callan
Joel Carpenter
Noah Chandler-Sparks
Sofia Connolly
Peyton Fedorka
Colie Few
Jayden Hagan
Kalani Herbstsomer
Jakirah Howell
Jamir Johnson
Juliana Kraus
Eden Leighty
Michael McGinnis
Travon Moye
Deborah Oyedemi
Noah Patton
Zaniya Richardson
Damien Rush
Tray’von Thomas
Lamear Thompson
William Wheeler
McKenzye White
Erin Zenner
Honors
Hailee Arroyo
Beckett Barlow
Jack Bell
Crystopher-Preston Brice
Taleya Brown
Isaiah Calloway
Dustin Clark
Tristin Coney
Connor Craig
Teaona Dillard
Armoni Dudley
Jadan Elder
Madison Ferguson
Skye Funderburk
Jah’Nijah Gaston
Briana Giron Salas
Raymond Grinage
Ariona Kelley-Patterson
Kia-lan Lacks
Steve Law
Natalie Linhart
Kyla MacKinney
Ariana Matthews
Scott Myers
Blaise Naraskivitch
Michaela Nixon
Presley Olson
Daniel Oyedemi
Natalie Phillips
Cavon Robinson
Carter Roilton
Camryn Sanders
Remmi Sandoval
Ryan Schnore
Jeania Shriver
Jaliyah Smith Sinclair
Kyleeonna Smith
Jalon Sonnie
Douglas Szolek
Faith Tennant
James Warcholak
Tateionna Warren
Nico Welsh
Joseph Yater
