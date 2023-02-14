Second quarter
Grade 8
High honors
Tyler Bainer
Kaitlyn Bell
Makayla Berdine
Eliza Boyd
Kira Carl
Jordyn Carter-Green
Nathan Dougherty
Greta Fulton
Hayden Gibbon
Faith Partozoti
Alivya Price
Connor Price
Bailey Santmyer
Christina Stroop
Athena Theisen
Kylee Venegaz
Isaiah Watson
Taaliyah Wright
Honors
Jaina Bissell
Austin Buchanan
Tayvonne France
Shawnti Fuller
Morgan Henderson
Elizabeth Inghram
Raina Johnson
Cin’Niyah Lee
Lucas McCartney
Mateopareze Mccoy
Breonna Mitchell
Bryant Molinaro
Madilynn Phillips
Naadia Provance
Luis Ramos-Aguilar
Aubrey Ryan
Nicholas Sicchitano
Heidi Walsh
Illias Willis
Jean-Henri Yandel
Grade 7
High honors
Zayden Burt
Noah Chandler-Sparks
Colie Few
Kalani Herbstsomer
Jakirah Howell
Jamir Johnson
Juliana Kraus
Travon Moye
Daniel Oyedemi
Deborah Oyedemi
Noah Patton
Nicholas Reid
Zaniya Richardson
Damien Rush
McKenzye White
Honors
Hailee Arroyo
Beckett Barlow
Taleya Brown
Isaiah Calloway
Joel Carpenter
Dustin Clark
Sofia Connolly
Connor Craig
Teaona Dillard
Jalen Dubina
Armoni Dudley
Peyton Fedorka
Madison Ferguson
Skye Funderburk
Briana Giron Salas
Raymond Grinage
Jayden Hagan
Frank Imbrogno
Steve Law
Eden Leighty
Kyla MacKinney
Ariana Matthews
Michael McGinnis
Blaise Naraskivitch
Presley Olson
Natalie Phillips
Cavon Robinson
Carter Roilton
Remmi Sandoval
Omoteniola Sanni
Isaiah Smith
Jalon Sonnie
Douglas Szolek
Faith Tennant
Hope-William Thomas
Lamear Thompson
Joseph Yater
Erin Zenner
