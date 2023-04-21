Third quarter
Grade 8
High honors
Tyler Bainer
Kaitlyn Bell
Makayla Berdine
Eilza Boyd
Kira Carl
Jordyn Carter-Green
Nathan Dougherty
Greta Fulton
Hayden Gibbon
Faith Partozoti
Alivya Price
Connor Price
Luis Ramos-Aguilar
Christina Stroop
Athena Theisen
Kylee Venegaz
Heidi Walsh
Isaiah Watson
Thomas Woitkowiak
Jean-Henri Yandel
Honors
Jaina Bissell
Wesli Bo Ortega
Austin Buchanan
Ayvari Chandler
Tayvonne France
Shawnti Fuller
Morgan Henderson
Elizabeth Inghram
Raina Johnson
Ja’Zel King
Cin’Niyah Lee
Lucas McCartney
Mateopareze McCoy
Breonna Mitchell
Bryant Molinaro
Ny’Anah Moye-Parkman
Nomilah Pope
Naadia Provance
Bailey Santmyer
Grade 7
High honors
Zayden Burt
Noah Chandler-Sparks
Armoni Dudley
Colie Few
Kalani Herbstsomer
Jakirah Howell
Jamir Johnson
Juliana Kraus
Travon Moye
Noah Patton
Natalie Phillips
Zaniya Richardson
Cavon Robinson
Tray’von Thomas
Tateionna Warren
Erin Zenner
Honors
Hailee Arroyo
Beckett Barlow
Andrew Callan
Tristin Coney
Sofia Connolly
Connor Craig
Janay Davis
Teaona Dillard
Jalen Dubina
Peyton Fedorka
Madison Ferguson
Skye Funderburk
Briana Giron Salas
Raymond Grinage
Jayden Hagan
Ariona Kelley-Patterson
Steve Law
Eden Leighty
Kyla MacKinney
Ariana Matthews
Michael McGinnis
Blaise Naraskavitch
Presley Olson
Carter Roilton
Camryn Sanders
Omoteniola Sanni
Ryan Schnore
Harper Smith
Jalon Sonnie
Douglas Szolek
Faith Tennant
Hope-William Thomas
Lamear Thompson
William Wheeler
McKenzye White
Joseph Yater
