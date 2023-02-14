Second quarter
Grade 12
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 5:40 am
Grade 12
High honors
Anthony Adkins
Lillian Boardley
Zakery Burt
Eden Day
Alan Dubina
Ryanna Goulbourne
Ramaniah Karamcheti
Sydney Kobuchi
Emma Markley
Magdaline McCort
Katherine McGinnis
William Orban
Chelsea Patrick
Courtney Price
Joel Rush
Julia Sandoval
Michael Shallcross
Kathryn Sorice
Alyssa Strawn
Rose Strickler
Atzel Valdovinos
Sophia Volper
Adele Zimmerman
Honors
Anastasia Ayala
Nicholas Blanchette
Cayleigh Brown
Tyler Brown
Anthony Bruno
Alyvia Dates
Mykal Davis
Zoe Dinch
Braden Dombrowski
Lillith Dougherty
Jersey Holsing
Savasia Johnson
Kyla Kriston
Marena Malone
Dominick Marino
Braelyn Marshall
Savanna Mellish
Jordan Nielsen
Amari Oakley
Kaunya Phillips
Omogbolahan Sanni
Aliyah Scott
Lucy Slesh
Tearsa Smith
Isaiah Walters
Morgan Winters
Grade 11
High honors
Mia Anderson
Beau Barlow
Iain Callan
Logan Carlisle
Laicee Chilzer
Bodie Cumer
Cheyenne Desmond
Taraysia Finley
Mason Fonner
Amara Garrett
Mareesa Garrett
Kaprice Johnson
Siearra Johnson
Anand Karamcheti
Joshua McKinney
Trinity Moss
Ava Peters
August Ralston
Wayne Sparks Gatling
Shawn Thomas
Nathanael Yorty
Honors
Kyle Bainer
Matthew Barrie
Jerah Brooks
Imirah Collins-Dawkins
Madison Fonner
Shadiamond McCrea
Kaylee McDonald
Melena Ornelas
Danielle Phillips
Darbee Phillips
Tyler Roberts
Jadiel Sosa Collazo
Troy Terrell-Thomas
Isaiah Woods
Evan Zenner
Grade 10
High honors
Dominic Bissell
Geoffrey Brown
K’Nisha Brown
Tiana Ellis
Ethan Kerfonta
Mackenzie Patterson
Gloria Rush
Andrew Sandoval
Faith Thomas
Honors
Myairah Brown
Hope Campbell
Jesse Dunfee
Alexander Green
Ellana Lo Presti
Olivia Patton
Tylik Rice
Saida Trigueros Lorenzo
Reeonna Ward
Grade 9
High honors
Kara Anderson
Franklin Castellon Reyes
Isaac Charnik
Alain Crawford
Simone Ivery
Amelia Johnson
Keyonna Johnson
Maya Kilgore
David Lloyd
Melissa Mata
James McCarter
Ryleigh Moore
Jayden Nemeth
Caleb Patton
Rihannah Price
Ada Ralston
Alexis Shoemaker
Aubrey Tyler
Laya Vellingiri
Honors
Tayvierre Brown
William Callan
Amera Davis
Jaslyn Davis
Mariah Dickson
William Grazulis
Cesar Jandres-Ramos
Maleah Patterson
Glenn Thompson
Joseph Wilson
Rylee Wilson
Olivia Woods
