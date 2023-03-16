Second quarter
Grade 8
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 2:41 am
Grade 8
High honors
Josie Adams
Kaylee Budzanoski
Ariana Condon
Ashley Dillie
Alayna Fink
Makenna Frazee
Gianna Galvao
Karson Hathaway
Hayden Haught
Maura Janovich
Hailey Johnson
Eliza Keaveney-Lorince
Chase Martin
Emma McAnallen
Kiennah Mowery
Riley Salisbury
Riley Sovich
Paul Speer
Jeremy Taylor
Cora Thomas
Ava Ullom
Miranda Weaver
Evie Young
Honors
Kade Abel
Mark Conrad
Brookelyn Dames
Melanie Dami
Riley Danley
Brinton Ealy
Cadence Hatfield
Gavin Hathaway
Nathan Katsevich
Tucker Main
Elijah Maloy
Reilly McAdoo
Lochlann McNally
Gracie McVeigh
Matthew Montgomery
Devin Paluda
Colin Shell
Olyvia Siler
Isabelle Smith
Tristan Sprowls
Special Achievement
Savanna Baer
Sydney Carroll
Lily Coffey
Tyson Conklin
Moshe Dale
Cadence Hatfield
Gavin Hathaway
Autumn Hemelrick
Paige Ingram
Nathan Lovett
Kiennah Mowery
Ayden Reid
Paul Speer
Cora Thomas
Antonina Ushak
Evie Young
Grade 7
High honors
Jacob Anestis
Brayden Bailey
Courtney Bedillion
Jenna Campbell
Bentlyee Carlisle
Brooklynn Daniels
Kaeli DeGarmo
Clayton Ealy
Blake Ewig
Bayleigh Fichter
Kali Franks
Cooper Grice
Alyssa Harper
Alexandra Henry
Maxx Kelly
Hannah Lesnock
Riley Lowe
Miley Main
Mykenna Meighen
Quentin Ramsey
Marlee Reese
Joshua Rusmisel
Eden Teagarden
Julianna Ward
Elizabeth Whiteman
Ella Wolfe
Josephine Ziegler
Honors
Tein Barton
Lila Beatty
Emma Clark
Gage Clayton
Madison Crowe
Justin Dierkes
Lillian Frye
Dennis Furmanek
Ryan Hatfield
Preston Hornak
Eva Kern
Logan Lesnock
Danyel Morris
Emily Pattison
Merritt Pond
Xavier Radcliff
Kahne Segers
Justin Smith
Ella Stewart
Kiresten Ullom
Grace Vanatta
Bailey Vanderhoof
Bella White
Special Achievement
Bentlyee Carlisle
Nevaeh Leavines
Emily Pattison
Grade 6
High honors
Charlee Abbey
Nolan Anderson
Calliope Aycoth
Aleiyah Campbell
Ella Cass
Grant Clayton
Melissa Cowden
Charli DeBlasio
Liam Dever
Felicity Dillie
Brooke Graham
Harper Grandon
Wyatt Leichliter
Malena Mattucci
Olivia Miller
Leanna Neff
Hailey Rogers
Arianna Roth
Grace Salisbury
Quinn Schumacher
Canon Scott
Gaberiel Shriver
Avalyn Simunovich
Emily Smith
Andrea Sparks
Joy Speer
Abagail Tichnel
Anson Ward
Owen Ward
Lucia Weiss
Grayson Whitehouse
Levi Young
Honors
Colton Allen
Raelynn Davis
Charlie Desmond
Fiona Dever
Brenna Froats
Emilia Gadani
Jackson Gallick
Jacob Grudi
Ellie Henderson
Devin Ingram
Eliana Janovich
Lydia Judy
Lauren Krug
Madalynn Mackin
Gavin McCormick
Mason McMillan
Isabella Moore
Kolson Mowery
Gage Peel
Emma Rebarnick
Addison Smith
Derek Stainbrook
Julie Takacs
Leona Terre-Blanche
Haven Ullom
Blake Williams
Poppy Yendell
Special achievement
Annabelle West
