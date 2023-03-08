Second quarter
Grade 12
High honors
Hayli Barker
Braden Baxendell
Jace Brownlee
Abbey Catlett
Wyatt Coburn
Emma Crouse
Megan Cumer
Isaiah Dale
Ethan Dietrich
Eric Donnelly
Ashley Ealy
Sydney Francis
Julia Franz
Izabelle Garrety
Klover Haberthier
Evan Harden
Chad Hoover
Makenzee King
Dustin Kress
Dalton Kuhn
Scarlett Kusmira
Chayse Lizon
Lindsey Lovett
Mason Markley
Philip McCuen
Grace Minor
Roxanne Painter
Olive Pattison
Candace Phillips
Julia Stasko
Caelin Thomas
Bailey White
Travis White
Tyler Wright
Isabella Young
Honors
Chelsea Baker
Broc Bonamo
Aiden Boone
Kyle Brookman
Hope Bundash
Kirkland Cipoletti
Olivia Clark
Sydney Cox
Xavier Czemerda
Rocco Deluca
Michael Dessify
Aubrey Dillie
Toby Donley
Jantzen Durbin
Troy Falosk
Kathryn Fuller
James Hamilton
Shelby Hancher
Salathiel Kingsland
Kirsten Legerski
Hailey Livengood
Samantha Lopez
Jackalyn Maxwell
Cody McKee
Haley McKenzie
Zander Miller
Kyra Moore
Karianne Mowery
Lucas Musolino
Maddox Padilla
Brooke Pascoe
Elizabeth Plants
Madison Plants
Ryan Sheets
Morgan Shriver
Victoria Thompson
Ethan Wise
Anthony Zatta
John Zoeller
Grade 11
High honors
Kaylee Anderson
Chloe Baker
Gianna Bloom
Hannah Brownlee
Cecelia Burig
Kaylee Day
Katelyn Degarmo
Dylan Droboj
Riley Dunn
Alexis Emery
Clark Kudrav
Kamryn Lambert
Kyara Lambert
Abigail Marino
Stefanie Mounts
Abigail Noble
Maximo Reyes
Nathan Romestan
Abigail Smith
Tyler Smith
Brooke Stanek
Dylan Stewart
Elianna Thomas
Kaylee Ward
Jolynn Zelensky
Honors
Jade Beatty
Madalynne Corbly
Aiden Dickman
Aydin Gentile
Matthew Gorby
Ryan Harden
Lydia Henderson
Ryan Keith
Elizabeth Mallah
Ashley Marino
Caelin McGowan
Denise Moore
Brennen Mullins
Ethan O’Dell
Addie Stagon
Grade 10
High honors
Makenna Crothers
Elihu Dale
Lillian Deems
Wyatt Denman
Trinity Furmanek
Madison Gaso
Olivia Haught
Amber Henderson
Caydence Jack
Hailee Kay
Nathan Kler
Madison Leddy
Rhiyle Lizon
Isabella Malik
Emma Maloy
Elliana Mankey
Fallon McNally
Greenlee Shuster
Reid Teagarden
Honors
Casey Adams
Isabelle Anderson
Merinda Anderson
Delaynie Baldwin
Sydney Beattie
Gabrielle Bloom
Malia Burt
Eli Clayton
Sierra Clemens
Rachel Cox
Aydan Cunningham
Faith Ealy
Peyton Ethridge
Alexis Ewig
Hayden Florian
Madalynn Harris
Allee Hoover
Kinsey Kraushaar
Kiera Lankey
Brogan Meighen
Kylie Moore
Alaina Neff
Jenna Pattison
Mason Piatt
Taylor Rogers
Taylor Schumacher
Cara Scott
Joel Sovich
James Taylor
Troy Wagner
Dannika White
Grade 9
High honors
Hailey Bedillion
Abigail Clutter
Nina Henderson
Maeve Kotula
Madison Lucas
Hannah McDonald
Marko Reyes
Honors
Sarah Brownlee
Ava Chumney
Danilyn Clayton
Mae Coburn
Destiny Cowden
Nathan Fischer
Olivia Furmanek
Keilynn Hughes
Austin Johnson
Nicole Klages
Caleb Kleihans
Charley Lawler
Logan Musolino
Anthony Novak
Alexa Phillips
Savannah Slusser
Samuel Stout
Emmett Wolfe
Joseph Wright
Evangeline Yendell
