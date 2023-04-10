Third quarter
Grade 12
Grade 12
Highest honors
Matthew Gacek
Ella Menear
Grant Murin
Cohen Stout
High honors
Rory Branham
Brody Evans
Jaden Hartman
Danielle Jennings
Hayden Pennington
Ariana Shaffer
Emma Switalski
Nathan Verna
Krista Wilson
Honors
Taylor Cline
Cody Greene
Nicholas Grim
Riley Pekar
Dylan Smitley
Ryan Sweeney
Bayleigh VanMeter
Regan Walick
Grade 11
Highest honors
Trenton Brown
Emil Enoff
Hannah Knutsen
Alexis Perry
Erin Richmond
Ethan West
High honors
Devan Clark
Morgan Franks
Elizabeth Henderson
Mason Martin
Mitchell Martin
Braden McIntire
Makenzie Moats
Jasmine Rockwell
Felicia Ross
Honors
Kayne Bond
Zachary Brewer
Dominick D’Amico
Evan Griffin
Isaac Hall
Joel Menear
Zachary Nash
Braden Nicklow
Aliza Pecjak
Kyra Todd
Andrew Vanata
Trevor Wilson
Grade 10
Highest honors
Zachary Gyorko
High honors
Brock Evans
Daniel Fox
James Gantle
Isabella Garnek
Jordan Hartman
Maura Margita
Bailey Rafferty
Kylee Richie
John Vanata
Honors
Sophia Bernat
Sydney Byrne
Cody Downs
Kylee Hawk
Joshua Howard
Kaelynn Hughes
Alexa Lagos
Caleb Landers
Tanner McCormick
Tarissa Orndoff-Jenkins
Hailie Pattison
Tyler Salosky
Marley Seward
Renee Sweeney
Spencer Yeager
Grade 9
Highest honors
Nicole Barrera
Makenna Lotspeich
Marley Shiflett
Emma Zalar
High honors
Anna Danko
Addison Halbert
Jacob Mauser
Reagan Rankin
Mya Self
James Sowden
Colton Spitznogle
Chase Taylor
Honors
Dylan Ashton
Meah Branham
Damien Conn
Kaitlyn Danko
Willow Hammell
Heaven Kisner
Brendan Rieder
Cameryn Shaffer
Treslee Weston
Tristan White
Alexander Wilson
Grade 8
Highest honors
Mason Ansell
Emma Clites
Peyton Ponzoo
Michael Ross
Carson Vanata
Ashton Walker
Leah Williamson
High honors
Helena Cumpston
Rowan Eisiminger
Maximus Fisher
Cooper Franks
Kaeden Lotspeich
Samuel Moritz
Honors
David Croy
Alexis Glassman
Owen Griffin
Kaitlyn Grim
Sophia Jennings
William Kerik
Ayden Klink
Leona Liggett
Taylor Moore
Alexis Riggleman
Aiden Vernon
Grade 7
Highest honors
Lillie Barnum
Augusta Deter
Isaiah Garnek
Leah Pattison
Allison Pecjak
Emily Rafferty
High honors
Kaleb Evosevich
Jeremiah Gibson
Matthew Howard
Brinley Pincavitch
Honors
Jayden Cutlip
Joseph Danko
Brody Haines
Lily Rudman
Julieanna Sechrengost
Takota Wilson
