Third nine weeks
12th grade
Highest honors
Ella Menear
Isaiah Palm
Cohen Stout
Emma Switalski
Krista Wilson
High honors
Brody Evans
Matthew Gacek
Cody Greene
Jaden Hartman
Danielle Jennings
Grant Murin
Riley Pekar
Hayden Pennington
Ariana Shaffer
Nathan Verna.
Honors
Rory Branham
Chad Cain
Dylan Smitley
Landan Stevenson
Ryan Sweeney
Bayleigh VanMeter
Braydon VanMeter
11th grade
Highest honors
Trenton Brown
Emil Enoff
Hannah Knutsen
Braden McIntire
Alexis Perry
Erin Richmond
Ethan West
High honors
Devan Clark
Jordan Flanigan
Morgan Franks
Isaac Hall
Mason Martin
Mitchell Martin
Makenzie Moats
Zachary Nash
Braden Nicklow
Jasmie Rockwell
Andrew Vanata
Honors
Brianna Ashton
Gavin Barton
Kayne Bond
Dominick D’Amico
Evan Griffin
Mariah McKnight
Joel Menear
Aliza Pecjak
Felicia Ross
Trevor Wilson
Caleb Zuzak
10th grade
Highest honors
James Gantle
Zachary Gyorko
High honors
Sydney Byrne
Brock Evans
Daniel Fox
Isbella Garnek
Willow Hammell
Jordan Hartman
Kaelynn Hughes
Alexa Lagos
Maura Margita
Bailey Rafferty
Tyler Salosky
John Vanata.
Honors
Sophia Bernat
Christina Casner
Cody Downs
Zander Hall
Kylee Hawk
Caleb Landers
Timothy Mayle
Tanner McCormick
Marley Seward
Spencer Yeager.
9th grade
Highest honors
Nicole Barrera
Makenna Lotspeich
High honors
Anna Danko
Kaitlyn Danko
Addison Halbert
Jacob Mauser
Mya Self
Marley Shiflett
Colton Spitznogle
Treslee Weston
Emma Zalar
Honors
Dylan Ashton
Meah Branham
Damien Conn
Miranda Fox
Coltin Halbert
Blake Nash
Reagan Rankin
Brendan Rieder
Cameryn Shaffer
James Sowden
Chase Taylor
Alexander Wilson
8th grade
Highest honors
Emma Clites
Helena Cumpston
Michael Ross
Leah Williamson
High honors
Cooper Franks
Owen Griffin
Sophia Jennings
Peyton Ponzoo
Carson Vanata
Ashton Walker
Honors
David Croy
Maximus Fisher
Kaitlyn Grim
Ayden Klink
Leona Liggett
Kaeden Lotspeich
Samuel Moritz
Alexis Riggleman
Melanie Verna
Aiden Vernon
Ariaunna Windhurst
7th grade
Highest honors
Lillie Barnum
Augusta Deter
Isaiah Garnek
Leah Pattison
Allison Pecjak
Emily Rafferty
High honors
Joseph Danko
Kaleb Evosevich
Matthew Howard
Brinley Pincavitch
Julieanna Sechrengost
Jayden Shiflett
Honors
Jayden Cutlip
Jeremiah Gibson
Lily Rudman
