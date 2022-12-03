First quarter
8th Grade
8th Grade
Highest honors
Ibrahim Alsoud
Declan Blair
Jayden Brazzon
Aryana Chiplaskey
Camryn French
Aiden Larue
Korey McFeely
High honors
Tristen Bargel
Madalyn Cherry
Gavin Dagger
Kelsea Gray
Vanessa Gray
Elize Gross
Emily Hadsell
Ava Lion
Eva Matinko
Lucas Mazon
Lily Rocca
Troy Shipley
Kaylee Sypolt
Honors
Juliana Cardenas
Lily Duhon
Maxwell Goodwin
Brennen Griffith
Crosby Hatalowich
Natalia Jenkins
Aubrey Kurowsky
Michael Lancy
Finlee Lenhart
Dustin Lesher
Madalyn Marconyak
Joella Pendleton
Grant Shields
Grade 7
Highest honors
Vincent Bongiorno
Zoey Charlton
Kaitlynn Davis
Andrew Levin
Madison McMillen
London Powell
Shelby Roberts
Emily Wheatley
Abby Yu
High honors
Braxton Brewer
Giavonnah Carter
Rya DiPietrantonio
Louanne Ducoli
Haylee Fisher
Levi Large
Otis McIntyre
Matthew Odoski
Alexa Quattro
Riley Scanlon
Samantha Simmons
Rylee Swan
Honors
Makayla Bandi
Morgan Bunch
Lorenzo Chiappialle
Zoey Chilzer
Ezri Decker
Arianna Fiordigigli
Laney Fragello
Lucas Griffin
Logan Hega
Payton Huweart
Kulayah Irizarry
Jeremy Johnson
Alexander Kirk
Brandon Kirk
Jacie Lipari
Makayla Miller
Margalena Morales
Blake Pendo
Ryleigh Raymond
Mason Richardson
Megan Sabo
Stihl Steen
Noriauna Stringa-Smith
Mia Tedrow
Ty Wood
Nativity Wright
Grade 6
Highest honors
Logan Barcus
Harrison Bargel
Lily Behrendt
Emma Bertin
Bladen Diffenderfer
Alexandra Helinski
Jaxson Klinger
Cailyn Pringle
Colten Sampson
High honors
Ryleigh Bergman
Jaelyn Caruso
Charlotte Dobrinski
Garret Hemmings
Jesse Hewitt
Giana Horton
Cristina Morales Matias- Marroquin
Jada Sheppick
Briella Wells
Honors
Vienna Avau
Garrin Billy
Makayla Caldwell
Gavin Cross
Brody Deunger
Chloe Grogan
Charles Gross
Luke Henderson
Jackson Hodge
Raquel Jarvis
Lucas Jones
Rylee Lesher
Vabiel Ramdhany
Riley Rose
Naomi Snyder
