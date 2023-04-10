Third nine weeks
Grade 8
Highest honors
Tristen Bargel
Declan Blair
Jayden Brazzon
Aryana Chiplaskey
Korey McFeely
High honors
Gavin Dagger
Lily Duhon
Camryn French
Kelsea Gray
Vaness Gray
Emily Hadsell
Natalia Jenkins
Aiden Larue
Ava Lion
Madalyn Marconyak
Eva Matinko
Honors
Madalyn Cherry
Maxwell Goodwin
Brennen Griffith
Crosby Hatalowich
Finlee Lenhart
Dustin Lesher
Lucas Mazon
Joella Pendleton
Jameson Perfetta
Kaylee Sypolt
Brooke Williams
Grade 7
Highest honors
Vincent Bongiorno
Kaitlynn Davis
Andrew Levin
Madison McMillen
London Powell
Mason Richardson
Shelby Roberts
Rylee Swan
Emily Wheatley
Abby Yu
High honors
Giavonnah Carter
Zoey Charlton
Rya DiPietrantonio
Louanne Ducoli
Kulayah Irizarry
Jeremy Johnson
Levi Large
Matthew Odoski
Mega Sabo
Riley Scanlon
Samantha Simmons
Nativity Wright
Honors
Makayla Bandi
Braxton Brewer
Morgan Bunch
Lorenzo Chiappialle
Zoey Chilzer
Ezri Decker
Arianna Fiordigigli
Haylee Fisher
Payton Huweart
Shay Levandosky
Jacie Lipari
Makayla Miller
Alexa Quattro
Ryleigh Raymond
Cameron Rock
Stihl Steen
Mia Tedrow
Grade 6
Highest honors
Logan Barcus
Harrison Bargel
Lily Behrendt
Emma Bertin
Jaelyn Caruso
Charlotte Dobrinksi
Alexandra Helinski
Jaxson Klinger
Cailyn Pringle
Colten Sampson
Jada Sheppick
High honors
Bladen Diffenderfer
Garrett Hemmings
Naomi Snyder
Honors
Vienna Avau
Ryleigh Bergman
Gavin Cross
Jesse Hewitt
Jackson Hodge
Briella Wells
