Second quarter
Grade 12
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 12:47 am
Highest honors
Alexa Barber
Sydney Cole
Rece Eddy
Miranda Gottheld
Erica Gray
Samantha Nonack
Jenna Olivieri
Colton Palonder
Tylie Perok
High honors
Mary Addis
Maisie Albert
Jade Axton
Ean Bastin
Cheyenne Bissett
Dellah Courtley
Kasmira Cox
Abigail Dugan
Kaylee Holmes
Grace Hutchin
Tatiana Kostovny
Tanner Lauritzen
Trevor Lesko
Jacob Levin
Jaeci Maksemetz
Tennessee Norris
Benjamin Shields
Dylan Zahand
Honors
Tyler Bercik
Madison Cyrnek
Leena Henderson
Sophia Iacovino
Ava Kondratowicz
Jace Mayer
Nariah Pletcher
Mykell Powell
Braden Pringle
Muhammad Ramdhani
Joshua Rodabaugh
Nicholas Summers
Cole Telegraphis
Deni Wagner
Grade 11
Highest honors
Mykala Agostini
Bella Carroto
Emma Clish
Mckenna Deunger
Jenna Fox
Sarah Fox
Laura Hermann
Riley Jones
Madalynn Lancy
William Simms
Sarah Williams
High honors
Addison Conrad
Maggie Cooper
Nathan Mazon
Dominic McKita
Marissa Stiffy
Ella Sypolt
Christopher Vargo
Mekenzie Walsh
Trevor Young
Honors
Seth Bergman
Ella Cooper
Natalie Cramer
Amelia Downer
Zoe Duhon
Bryce Large
Taylor Ramsdell
Emma Stefanick
Weston Taylor
Xavier Thomas
Katrina Thompson
Grade 10
Highest honors
Matthew Burkholder
Lairah Dipietrantonio
Addacie Durka
Nico Fiordigigli
Alex Hadsell
Aiden Iadanza
Angela Mathers
Mckenna Shields
Suki Yu
High honors
Mylie French
Kyra Gazi
Hayden Heikkila
Syrianna Manion
Kaden Woods
Honors
Fernanda Andrade
Victoria Behrendt
Ayden Chiplaskey
Abigail Dagger
Elizabet Del Angel
Rhianna Grogan
Lauren Leonetti
Hunter Mccay
Gage Patterson
Tristan Schade
Grade 9
Highest honors
Jason Bargel
Regan Brown
Riley Brown
Lyla Brunner
Katie Carpenter
Caden Carson
Camdyn Carson
Jacob Corrin
Chelsie Dzurinko
Janie Dzurinko
McKenna Kaschok
Ethan Signorini
Hailey Simms
Adelyn Walsh
High honors
Aubree Downer
Shennen Dzurinko
Ava Henderson
Dylan Klinger
Kiara McDonough
Emerson Panzone
Peyton Snyder
Ryleigh Taylor
Charlee Wagner
Lillian Withers
Honors
Jack Cardenas
Miley Delval
Ethan Hartley
Brock Henderson
Jackson Keranko
Samantha Luckock
Nolan Mosco
Jamael Payne
Michael Powell
Breanna Smith
Eden Smith
Logan Usher
