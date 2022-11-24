First quarter
Grade 12
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Grade 12
Highest honors
Kasmira Cox
Rece Eddy
Miranda Gottheld
Tatiana Kostovny
Samantha Nonack
Jenna Olivieri
Colton Palonder
Tylie Perok
Benjamin Shields
High honors
Mary Addis
Maisie Albert
Jade Axton
Alexa Barber
Ean Bastin
Dellah Courtley
Erica Gray
Kaylee Holmes
Grace Hutchin
Trevor Lesko
Jaeci Maksemetz
Nicholas Polinski
Braden Pringle
Muhammad Ramdhani
Joshua Rodabaugh
Deni Wagner
Dylan Zahand
Honors
De Avery Austin
Cheyenne Bissett
Sydney Cole
Logan Collins
Madison Cyrnek
Grade 11
Highest honors
Mykala Agostini
Bella Carroto
Maggie Cooper
Jenna Fox
Sarah Fox
Riley Jones
Madalynn Lancy
William Simms
High honors
Ella Boehmer
Emma Clish
Addison Conrad
Mckenna Deunger
Bryce Large
Nathan Mazon
Dominic McKita
Emma Stefanick
Marissa Stiffy
Ella Sypolt
Chirstopher Vargo
Mekenzie Walsh
Sarah Williams
Trevor Young
Honors
Joel Chambers
Zoe Duhon
Owen Durka
Kristen Gamble
Ainsley Hatalowich
Aiden Jackson
Logan Koon
Justin Martinez
Camryn Musser
Gavin Stazetski
John Sugar
Xavier Thomas
Sidney Torres
Grade 10
Highest honors
Matthew Burkholder
Lairah Dipietrantonio
Addacie Durka
Nico Fiordigigli
Bailey Gillen
Alex Hadsell
Aiden Iadanza
Angela Mathers
Mckenna Shields
Suki Yu
High honors
Mylie French
Kyra Gazi
Joshua Johnson
Stephanie Perry
Kaden Woods
Honors
Hannah Anthony
Victoria Behrendt
Alycia Bowser
Ayden Chiplaskey
Abigail Dagger
Rhianna Grogan
Hayden Heikkila
Syrianna Manion
Noah Pletcher
Tristan Schade
Grade 9
Highest honors
Jason Bargel
Regan Brown
Riley Brown
Lyla Brunner
Katie Carpenter
Camdyn Carson
Jacob Corrin
Aubree Downer
Chelsie Dzurinko
Janie Dzurinko
Shennen Dzurinko
McKenna Kaschok
Kiara McDonough
Ethan Signorini
Hailey Simms
Peyton Snyder
Adelyn Walsh
High honors
Caden Carson
Declan Carter
Miley Delval
Ava Henderson
Beonca Jarvis
Jackson Keranko
Dylan Klinger
Samantha Luckock
Halie Smith
Ryleigh Taylor
Charlee Wagner
Lillian Withers
Honors
Jay-Leigh Campbell
James Griffin
Ethan Hartley
Brock Henderson
Anastasia Johnson
Anna Kondratowicz
Nolan Mosco
Emerson Panzone
Michael Powell
Calla Redman
Aiden Rialti
Breanna Smith
Breanna Smith
Eden Smith
Brayden Spano
Skylar Stringhill
Avalin Wilson-Castor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.