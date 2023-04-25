Third quarter
Grade 12
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 4:55 am
Highest honors
Sydney Cole
Rece Eddy
Miranda Gottheld
Kaylee Holmes
Jacob Levin
Samantha Nonack
Jenna Olivieri
Colton Palonder
Tylie Perok
Andrew Siwiak
Cole Telegraphis
High honors
Mary Addis
Maisie Albert
Jade Axton
Alexa Barber
Ean Bastin
Madison Cyrnek
Abigail Dugan
Erica Gray
Leena Henderson
Grace Hutchin
Tatiana Kostovny
Tanner Lauritzen
Trevor Lesko
Muhammad Ramdhani
Benjamin Shields
Honors
Cheyenne Bissett
Logan Collins
Kasmira Cox
Ethan Hadsell
Wyatt Harrington
Sophia Iacovino
Jaeci Maksemetz
Cole Marucci
Jace Mayer
Sarah Nonack
Nicholas Polinski
Joshua Rodabaugh
Christopher Sabo
Nicholas Summers
Connor Workman
Dylan Zahand
Grade 11
Highest honors
Mykala Agostini
Ella Boehmer
Bella Carroto
Maggie Cooper
Mckenna Deunger
Jenna Fox
Sarah Fox
Riley Jones
Madalynn Lancy
Marissa Stiffy
Ella Sypolt
High honors
Seth Bergman
Emma Clish
Addison Conrad
Laura Hermann
Bryce Large
Nathan Mazon
Dominic McKita
Taylor Ramsdell
William Simms
Emma Stefanick
Mekenzie Walsh
Jalyn Welty
Sarah Williams
Honors
Joel Chambers
Zoe Duhon
Owen Durka
Ainsley Hatalowich
Gavin Stazetski
James Triggiani
Chris Vargo
Grade 10
Highest honors
Matthew Burkholder
Joeby Charlecin
Addacie Durka
Nico Fiordigigli
Mylie French
Alex Hadsell
Aiden Iadanza
Angela Mathers
Kaden Woods
High honors
Abigail Dagger
Lairah Dipietrantonio
Kyra Gazi
Hayden Heikkila
Stephanie Perry
Mckenna Shields
Suki Yu
Honors
Derrick Ball
Victoria Behrendt
Zachery Boeck
Alycia Bowser
Ayden Chiplaskey
Rhianna Grogan
Syrianna Manion
Hunter Mccay
Tristan Schade
Zoe Starr
Grade 9
Highest honors
Regan Brown
Riley Brown
Katie Carpenter
Jacob Corrin
Aubree Downer
Chelsie Dzurinko
Janie Dzurinko
McKenna Kaschok
Kiara McDonough
Ethan Signorini
Hailey Simms
Adelyn Walsh
High honors
Jason Bargel
Caden Carson
Camdyn Carson
Shennen Dzurinko
Dylan Klinger
Emerson Panzone
Eden Smith
Skylar Stringhill
Lillian Withers
Honors
Declan Carter
Korine Charlecin
Miley Delval
Ethan Hartley
Ava Henderson
Brock Henderson
Aniya Isaac
Anna Kondratowicz
Samantha Luckock
Jamael Payne
Aiden Ramsdell
Aiden Rialti
Charlee Wagner
