Fourth quarter
Grade 12
Highest honors
Jade Axton
Alexa Barber
Sydney Cole
Rece Eddy
Miranda Gottheld
Kaylee Holmes
Tatiana Kostovny
Jacob Levin
Samantha Nonack
Colton Palonder
High honors
Erica Gray
Grace Hutchin
Tanner Lauritzen
Trevor Lesko
Jenna Olivier
Muhammad Ramdhani
Benjamin Shields
Nicholas Summers
Honors
Mary Addis
Maisie Albert
Ean Bastin
Dellah Courtley
Kasmira Cox
Madison Cyrnek
Abigail Dugan
Jaeci Maksemetz
Tenessa Norris
Nariah Pletcher
Andrew Siwiak
Dieuminara Thomas
Kenneth Weaver
Connor Workman
Dylan Zahand
Grade 11
Highest honors
Mykala Agostini
Ella Boehmer
Bella Carroto
Maggie Cooper
Jenna Fox
Sarah Fox
Riley Jones
Madalynn Lancy
Dominic McKita
Taylor Ramsdell
William Simms
Trevor Young
High honors
Seth Bergman
Emma Clish
Mckenna Deunger
Laura Hermann
Bryce Large
Nathan Mazon
Emma Stefanick
Marissa Stiffy
Ella Sypolt
Christopher Vargo
Mekenzie Walsh
Sarah Williams
Honors
Addison Conrad
Natalie Cramer
Owen Durka
Ainsley Hatalowich
Aiden Jackson
Gavin Stazetski
John Sugar
Grade 10
Highest honors
Matthew Burkholder
Addacie Durka
Nico Fiordigigli
Alex Hadsell
Aiden Iadanza
Angela Mathers
Mckenna Shields
Kaden Woods
Suki Yu
High honors
Lairah Dipietrantonio
Mylie French
Kyra Gazi
Hayden Heikkila
Honors
Fernanda Andrade
Zachery Boeck
Abigail Dagger
Rhianna Grogan
Syrianna Manion
Tristan Schade
Grade 9
Highest honors
Jason Bargel
Regan Brown
Riley Brown
Katie Carpenter
Jacob Corrin
Aubree Downer
Chelsie Dzurinko
Janie Dzurink
McKenna Kaschok
Ethan Signorini
Hailey Simms
Adelyn Walsh
Lillian Withers
High honors
Caden Carson
Camdyn Carson
Shennen Dzurinko
Dylan Klinger
Samantha Luckock
Kiara McDonough
Emerson Panzone
Honors
Miley Delval
Brock Henderson
Beonca Jarvis
Aniya Isaac
Jamael Payne
Aiden Rialti
Bailey Sleith
Eden Smith
Skylar Stringhill
Charlee Wagner
