Fourth quarter
Grade 12
Updated: July 31, 2022 @ 2:44 am
Highest honors
Noah Dagger
Layla Koon
Bradley McIlvaine
SarahGrace Porter
John Sholtis
Tristan Stevens
William Wagner
High honors
Megan Bobbert
Jacob Caruso
Toni DeMarco
Jaidyn Hustey
Delaney Johnson
Shyla Molish
Kellie Reed
Laci Zanardini
Honors
Veronica Bennett
Ellie Clish
Erika Del Angel
Mackenzie Figolah
Brenden Jozefczyk
Nathan Koslosky
Alleah Leska
Eben McIntyre
Cole O’Bosky
Kyle Piecknick
Jocelyn Polonoli
Brennen Shannon
Nolan Walters
Grade 11
Highest honors
Maisie Albert
Alexa Barber
Kasmira Cox
Madison Cyrnek
Miranda Gottheld
Erica Gray
Grace Hutchin
Trevor Lesko
Samantha Nonack
Colton Palonder
High honors
Ean Bastin
Cheyenne Bissett
Rece Eddy
Leena Hnederson
Sophia Iacovino
Tatiana Kostovny
Jaeci Maksemetz
Jenna Olivieri
Muhammad Ramdhani
Benjamin Shields
Lesly Vasquez Hernandez
Dylan Zahand
Honors
Mary Addis
De Avery Austin
Jensen Bucar
Abigail Dugan
Ethan Hadsell
Jace Mayer
Ty Patterson
Nariah Pletcher
Braden Pringle
Mya Ritenour
Grade 10
Highest honors
Mykala Agostini
Bella Carroto
Mckenna Deunger
Jenna Fox
Sarah Fox
Riley Jones
Madalynn Lancy
Nathan Mazon
Luke Scheller
Ella Sypolt
High honors
Addison Conrad
Maggie Cooper
Dominic McKita
William Simms
Trevor Young
Honors
Tyler Anders
Seth Bergman
Ella Boehmer
Owen Durka
Laura Hermann
Justin Martinez
Arlo McIntyre
Taylor Ramsdell
Emma Stefanick
Marissa Stiffy
Weston Taylor
Grade 9
Highest honors
Matthew Burkholder
Lairah Dipietrantonio
Addacie Durka
Nico Fiordigigli
Kyra Gazi
Bailey Gillen
Alex Hadsell
Aiden Iadanza
Angela Mathers
Mckenna Shields
Kaden Woods
Suki Yu
High honors
Fernanda Andrade
Mylie French
Rhianna Grogan
Gage Patterson
Stephanie Perry
Emma Skobel
Honors
Victoria Behrendt
Ayden Chiplaskey
Abigail Dagger
Elizabet Del Angel
Joshua Johnson
Syrianna Manion
Avery Pendo
Caitlyn Rock
Rilei Sawicky
