First trimester
Grade 8
Grade 8
High honors
Jordan Bartrug
Cole Buttermore
Elyssa Kisner
Drake Mcclure
Mackenzie Rudovsky
Levi Urcho
Elizabeth Wade
Sharley Walters
Jaden Zheng
Honors
Elias Allen
Austin Ayres
Reese Borso
Olivia Brendlinger
Natalie Brice
Cameron Butler
Dillan Colbert
Alyssa Duel
Amelia Fish
Sydney Gonglik
Riley Harding
Nicholas Humbertson
Alexandria Jackson
Madelyn Johns
Megan Keturakis
Alejandro Leichty
Delilah Luketich
Dylan Lyncavage
Chloe Micelli
Riley Nicholls
Charles Nuttall
Emme Orsatti
Kaitlyn Pscolka
Julie Ruilko
Callie Selvoski
Grace Sheehan
Owen Shigo
Mylah Taggart
Ty Watson
Trent Wolpink
Grade 7
High honors
Hayleigh Bernett
Avery Bland
Kayton Bright
Brielle Dillon
Gabriel Ewedosh
Clinton Havanis
Kylee Kalb
Jude Laskey
Brooke Leonetti
Jacob Mattie
Adam Moessner
Ethan Otwell
Addison Pysh
Justice Salin
Kaitlyn Scarborough
Riley Stowinsky
Isaac Vipperman
Honors
Rylie Ball
Timothy Bassich
Brayden Bozovich
Shivonne Brennan
Mason Crow
Brynn Dillon
Benjamin Dix
Owen Fava
Waylon Fish
Gemelia Gaso
Brooks Gaussa
Brendon Goodwin
Gavin Haynes
Lucas Malanosky
Rylee Mcclarren
William Menzer
Megan Messick
Conner Ritenour
Amberlie Schoenfeld
Logan Schweitzer
Madison Shoup
Devin Simpson
Sara Stimpson
Alivia Teagarden
Abigail Thompson
Ellie Thompson
Grade 6
High honors
Garrett Allen
Alexa Babirad
Stalei Baltich
Madilyn Bonazzoli
Joelie Conkle
Daniel Duel
Dixie Ferguson
Alyxzandria Johnson
Kate Keturakis
Ava Malanosky
Brock Mcclure
Grace Molisee
Vanessa Rankin
Evan Selvoski
Mia Shrader
Andrew Strejcek
Emily Zoretich
Honors
Cameron Amos
Nolan Anderson
Noah Ayres
Elizabeth Black
William Burgan
Lily Chester
Dominic Garove
Makayla Gonglik
Lilly Hennel
Alexander Herman-Evans
Rebecca Hixenbaugh- Roebuck
Shirena Jackson
Maya Janitor
Joa Johns
Noah Leichty
George Marinkovich
Addison Mcvicker
Rose Metz
Garrett Pounds
Abagale Rafalko
Haylee Ross
Jake Ruschell
Elijah Salisbury
Krista Shriver
Sophia Witte
