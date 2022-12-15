First trimester
Grade 9
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Grade 9
High honors
Avery Barker
Katelyn Fava
Benjamin Hays
Owen Ivcic
Makayla Jackson
Carson Jones
Lauren Jurovcik
Alex Kearns
Nadia Koller
Cameron Krejci
Jesse Laskey
Jackson Marran
Zoie McDonald
Corbin McMurray
Ryan Moessner
Elaina Nuccetelli
Brina Orsatti
Leah Pounds
Kylee Richards
Tessa Scicchitano
Cassidy Shaw
Camille Sneith
Wyatt Snyder
Olivia Telegraphis
Elizabeth Thompson
Kylie Thompson
Samuel Wade
Joseph Zoretich IV
Honors
Meredith Allender
Caleb Bartrug
Jeremy Bland
Eli Cario
Ryan Eger
Olivia Garber
Kasidee Gurewicz
Nora Lindley
Emma Lusk
Azekial Malanosky
Anna Mattie
Craig McDonald
Lilianna Metz
Cody Sebetich
Mason Sheffo
Eli Valls
Brock Yates
Grade 10
High honors
Kathryn Boidock
Gavin Bowman Birnbaum
Alexander Chapman
Chelsea Dindal
Bethany Gatten
Emilee Ritenour
Colton Scarborough
Honors
Annaka Armstrong
Alexis Barnhart
Yeshua Petru Biu
Mallory Bozovich
Abigail Brandau
Willow Eckels
Matthew Gallagher
Kyleigh Glaze
Breydon Goodwin
Tristan Hackinson
Gabrielle Haynes
Ethan Kerfonta
Aubrie Logan
Aiden McMurray
Shane Opfar
Gavin Piasecki
Dayton Simmons
Ross Skerbetz
Alexandria Tomasino
Andrew Vipperman
Anthony Washington
Grade 11
High honors
Colton Baldauf
Noah Barker
Abigail Czyzewski
Reese Dinardo
Matthew Feenan
Kenneth George
Kaylin Kelly
Coltyn Lusk
Drew Petrisek
Isabella Simmons
Vincent Vito
Luke Yanke
Honors
Richard Andrews
Jocelyn Babirad
Connor Bevans
Ryan Colbert
Vitali Daniels
Benjamin Frost
Makenna Hess
Emmitt Laycock
Gavin Linton-Rush
Mercedes Manning
Hailey Pollock
Rogan Rockwell
Madelyn Schnore
Haylee Wolfe
Grade 12
High honors
Chyan Banovich
Mackenzie Buttermore
Emmett Capps
Amy Cheberenchick
Sophia Connelly
Sydney Dinardo
Silvia Ferrari
Faith Fischer
Mercedes Luff
Braden Nicholls
Mallory Schreiber
Reagan Schreiber
Honors
Traelynn Alton
Cody Baldauf
Charles Beadling
Ryan Chapman
Shelby Cowden
Rylee Dixon
Doug Gray
Julian Hays
Lori Horvwalt
Max Ivcic
Elnora Laycock
Cameron McGaw
Madison Mitchell
Carly Palla
Lilly Schultz
Sarah Scicchitano
Delainey Skerbetz
Jerzy Timlin
Landon Urcho
Neshawn Vaden
Mylee Ventura
Emily Wise
Kaydence Woodhouse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.