Fourth quarter
Grade 7
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 2:16 am
Grade 7
Honors
Bo Allison
Jessica Combs
Morgan Cowden
Sara Decker
Claire Fedak
Jace Lloyd
Kenzi Miller
Isabella Patrene
Aeolian Rudland
Madison Rush
Sadie Strope
Mahalia Velez
Gabriel Wright
High honors
Hannah Amaismeier
Alexander Best
Emily Buel
Lillian El-Tahch
Skylar Kearns
Honesty Slider
Isaiah Stokes
High honors with distinction
Ella Kelly
Grade 8
Honors
Kiersten Bell
Destiny Bradbury
Kaylee Donnelly
Savannah Dupain
Skyler Frye
Noah Greene
Mason Heckman
Alyssa Loblick
Makenna Northcraft
Jacob Paradise
Koen Raineri
Charles Rush
Urijah Tropeck
Adam Ware
High honors
Hayden Crowell-Evans
Tristan Davis
Rabekah-rae Eckels
Kaitlyn Minch
Avrey Rado
Aaron Ruffalo
Shayna Saffell
Rowyn Scott
Virginia Smith
Thomas Throckmorton
Cameron Ullom
Anna Unger
Meia Unger
High honors with distinction
Abigail Dolanch
Paisley Downey
Grade 9
Honors
Alessa Buzzard
Benjamin Madoskey
Finnegan Wooldridge
High honors
Kady Cass
Nathaniel Cilia
Devlin Dayak
Brayden Fuller
Connor Ruffalo
Haleigh Rush
Bryce Wright
High honors with distinction
Rebecca Thorpe
Grade 10
Honors
Cain Allen
Baily Bauduin
Ava Frank
Andrew Griffith
Eli Maidment
Kylie McGowan
Taylor Shirley
Mariah Stritzinger
Sydney Strope
High honors
Meredith Bongiorni
Reed Jaworowski
Emma Johnson
Dillan Pfeifer
Nathan Rankin
Rylei Ross
Emilee Stealey
Jason Stough
High honors with distinction
Joshua Lanch
Grade 11
Honors
Westley Burchianti
Caden Heckman
Chase Maceiko
Alexis Minch
Abigail Stets
High honors
Ava Avolio
Robert Colilla
Eric Evans
Cole Jaworowski
Calvin Kramer
Grant Kramer
Haley Russell
Gavin Skariot
Zowe Yuhas
Shaylyn Zuver
High honors with distinction
Laurel Bongiorni
Kelly Doman
Cyril Walther
Grade 12
Honors
Robert Abel
Hanna Brownlee
Maria Dire
Glenn Lowe
Austin Oiler
Jade Robertson
Samantha Stritzinger
High honors
Emily Devenney
Preston Donnelly
Katelynn Dryer
Dexter Greene
Brian Humensky
Shelby Loar
Vincent Rohde
Reilly Ullom
Hailey Waggett
High honors with distinction
Colton Burchianti
Troy Cooke
Sierra Dayak
Anastasia Paradise
Bryn Riley
