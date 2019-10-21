Local truck dealership, Hill International Trucks, is set to host a career exploration day at Trinity High School beginning at 8 a.m. Friday.
Hill International Trucks has been serving the tri-state area for more than 122 years and specializes in truck and trailer sales, truck service and parts sales. The company has a local dealership in Eighty Four.
With an ever-increasing demand for qualified professionals in the transportation industry, Hill International Trucks is partnering with area school districts to educate students on available opportunities in the trucking industry.
“Events like these are more than just to highlight what career opportunities we have,” said Rocco Longo, Operations Coordinator at Hill International Trucks. “We take seriously and do our best to try to inform and educate these young adults as to how to be the best professionals they can be.”
The Hill International team will make a presentation intended to educate students about various job opportunities available in the industry.
Students will also hear from members of Hill International’s senior management team. During the event, students will have an opportunity to explore and take photos with Hill trucks that will be on-site.
“Our goal is to inspire them, no matter if they want to get into a career similar to ours or something completely different,” said Longo.
For more information, call Longo at 330-386-6440.