Mothers, grandmothers, aunts and ladies are invited to Hickory United Evangelical Presbyterian Church Wednesday, April 26, for an afternoon of worship, fellowship and prayer.

The free Rise Up & Pray event, which runs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. inside the sanctuary at 210 Main St., Hickory, is held in conjunction with Moms in Prayer International, a global organization that gathers mothers in prayer for their children, schools, teachers, administrators and staff.

