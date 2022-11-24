1 cup margarine
1 cup margarine
12 medium potatoes, cooked and diced
1/2 pound Velveeta cheese, cubed
4 slices of white bread cubed (the crust can stay on)
1 cup crushed Corn Flakes
3/4 cup milk
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon parsley flakes
1 large onion, chopped
This casserole is meant to be prepared one day ahead of serving, and must be refrigerated overnight.
Mix all ingredients except Corn Flakes, margarine and milk in a large bowl. Melt margarine on low heat, and then stir in milk. Blend well.
Grease a 9x13 pan with Crisco and put potato mixture into casserole. Pour melted mixture over potato mixture and sprinkle with crushed Corn Flakes.
Bake uncovered at 375 degrees for 45 minutes.
Janet Cherosky
Carnegie
