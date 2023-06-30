This time next week, instead of leading a spiritual group, you might find the Rev. Bob Hedges with his nose in a book.
“I’m going to catch up on my reading,” said Hedges, who will retire from Resurrection Power June 30 after 23 years as executive director.
Hedges is passing the proverbial torch to Sarah Angelo, who has for the past two years served as the nonprofit’s ministry advancement manager.
“It’s not mine. I’m intentionally stepping back so that my designated successor will have the freedom to do what I’m hoping they’ll do: take a fresh look at things and be creative,” Hedges said. “We found a very capable person. She’s going to do a really great job.”
Angelo is ready to step into Hedges shoes, and well aware they’re mighty big shoes to fill.
Hedges founded Resurrection Power Jan. 1, 2001, with the help of Presbyterian pastors from this area. Since then, the organization has provided those in 12 step recovery a Christ-centered community that offers safety and structure. The nonprofit operates four recovery homes (two men’s, two women’s) in which healing, growth and training occurs, friendships are formed and self-worth is realized.
“In the beginning, it was just a call from God to be doing recovery ministry in the area,” said Hedges, who has been sober since April 1999. “I had started my own journey in recovery and I had seen people in the 12 step community were wrestling with issues. I just felt like there was a real need for a pastoral presence.”
Hedges hosted Bible studies and discussed a possible recovery ministry with area pastors. After a year of applying for grants, coordinating a steering committee and praying, Hedges left his position as pastor of Windy Gap Presbyterian Church to serve the recovery community at Resurrection Power.
“We have a group we call Christians in Recovery Fellowship that we still do, but we added onto that the recovery housing, which has taken over as the main strategy. Our mission is to carry the message of God’s love for people in recovery, people struggling with addiction and alcoholism,” Hedges said. “That’s a message that folks need to really hear. In our culture, that’s not a message people get.”
Relaying that message hasn’t been without its challenges, but Hedges’s work with Resurrection Power has been filled with small miracles that make the effort well worth it.
“They talk about coincidences are when God is working anonymously. It’s just fascinating when we need a new roof and we don’t have the money for it, and then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, $5,000 shows up, the amount that we need for the roof. It just provides that confirmation that God’s behind this, you know?” he said. “Of course, the greatest joy is when you see somebody start to get it. It’s just the greatest show on earth, when you see a person’s life begin to change. That’s such a privilege to be hanging onto God’s coattails and just watching him do his work.”
In the 23 years he’s been with Resurrection Power, Hedges said the stigma surrounding and treatment of addiction has changed.
“The stigma has lessened. It’s not gone, so there’s room for growth in that area,” Hedges said. “The picture of recovery is changing with medically assisted treatment, which ... is of great importance. There’s been more emphasis on harm reduction. It’s important and it’s great, but there’s also people who want to do abstinence-based recovery. The big question is: can those be combined? And how do we do that?”
That last question is one for the next executive director. For now, Hedges is learning to let go and let God as he enters this new phase of life: retirement.
“I’m really just going to be taking the summer to just chill. I might do some preaching. I’m just going to try to stay open to be able to respond to what God wants me to do,” Hedges said.
When asked to summarize 23 years of service to the community through Resurrection Power, all Hedges could say was “joy.”
“It’s very humbling to be a part of God’s work. It’s just amazing,” he said.
