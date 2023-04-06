Health experts have long maintained that getting enough sleep is a key to staying healthy. Now, new analysis of previous research shows just how much not getting proper sleep can hurt you.
Two new studies presented at the American College of Cardiology’s annual conference show that insomnia may raise the risk of a heart attack and that consistent quality sleep can improve longevity.
Let’s start with the bad news: This new research concludes that insomnia sufferers are 69% more likely to have a heart attack compared to those who do not have the sleep disorder. A team of international researchers combed through data from more than one million adults with an average age of 52. Those having insomnia experienced difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep and waking too early in the morning at least three days a week for three months. The results show those who slept less than five hours per night were 56% more likely to have a heart attack than those who slept eight hours per night.
Almost 10% of Americans have insomnia, which is more common in women.
“Insomnia is very common and, in general, is a disorder of heightened arousal,” explains Dr. Dan Shade, director of Allegheny Health Network’s Sleep Disorders Center. “Sleep quantity and quality may be affected by many factors, including insomnia, health issues, medication use and primary sleep disorders, such as obstructive sleep apnea. Of note, there is a higher prevalence of insomnia among patients with anxiety and/or depression.”
Patients who suffer from chronic sleep deprivation have higher levels of pro-inflammatory markers and substances such as cortisol and adrenaline. These elevated levels may be due to the misalignment of a patient’s sleep-wake cycle, known as “circadian rhythm,” caused by lack of sleep or odd sleep schedules. “Any disruption to a person’s circadian rhythm can trigger sleep issues and subsequently can lead to major health events,” Shade said. “In fact, moving clocks ahead by only one hour to daylight saving time each spring increases heart attack risk by 24% on the Monday following the change.”
Now for the good new. A second study presented at the same conference focused on quality of sleep and found good sleep habits can prolong life expectancy and benefit the heart and overall health. The results show people with the best quality of sleep lived longer than those with difficulty sleeping, adding up to 2 ½ years of life for women and nearly five more years for men.
How can we get more of that all-important quality sleep? Shade says the first step is to determine what is causing your insomnia.
“For instance, those with insomnia due to sleep apnea will be treated for sleep apnea,” he says. “Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia has emerged in recent years as the most effective treatment, particularly for those with anxiety and/or depression. In some cases, that therapy can be combined with medications; however, medication is not the first line of treatment for insomnia.”
While sleep medications can be useful, doctors don’t recommend them for daily long-term use. They can cause varying side effects, next-day drowsiness, dependency and increased tolerance. “Ultimately, those who suffer with chronic sleep deprivation should consult with their physician who can help to determine the underlying cause of their insomnia and develop an appropriate treatment plan,” Shade said.
Here are some of Shade’s tips for maintaining good sleep hygiene:
- Understand that proper sleep is as essential as maintaining a healthy diet and regularly exercising – if not more important. Sleep must be prioritized.
- Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time each day.
- On average, sleep for eight hours per night.
- Control your environment: The room should be dark, quiet and relatively cool.
- Avoid blue light emitted from phones, computers and TVs, which inhibit melatonin production, which inhibits sleep.
- Exercise in the daytime to improve depth of sleep and overall sleep quality.
- Get natural light exposure every morning to strengthen normal circadian rhythms.
- Avoid excessive alcohol intake prior to bedtime and in general.
- Avoid stimulants such as caffeine after noon.
- If you are suffering from chronic sleep deprivation, consult your physician.
