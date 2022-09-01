WHS Washington Hospital now offers Mitraclip, a catheter-based procedure for mitral valve repair.
MitraClip is a minimally invasive cardiovascular treatment option for patients with a severe leak in the mitral valve who are not good candidates for traditional open-heart surgery due to complex medical problems.
MitraClip has now treated over 100,000 patients worldwide. WHS Washington Hospital successfully performed the procedure for the first time in early July 2022, and the patient is doing well.
“We are excited to offer a minimally invasive mitral valve repair for our patients in Washington County. Patients have a quick recovery time, and typically only have a one-day stay in the hospital,” said Dr. Rekhi Varghese, a cardiovascular surgeon with WHS.
The condition, called mitral regurgitation, is one of the most common heart valve diseases.
A leak in the mitral valve occurs when the leaflets, or flaps, of the mitral valve do not close completely, allowing blood to flow back into the heart as it pumps. As a result, the heart must work harder to keep blood flowing, which can raise the risk for life-threatening stroke and heart failure.
When MR becomes severe, it can profoundly affect a person’s quality of life by causing shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, and other debilitating symptoms. If left untreated, MR can ultimately lead to heart failure and death.
The MitraClip device is delivered to the heart through a small incision in the leg and clips portions of the leaflets of the mitral valve together to reduce the back-flow of blood, restoring the heart’s ability to pump oxygenated blood more efficiently.
Patients experience improved heart function and symptoms almost immediately.
