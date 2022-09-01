Mitral clips

Courtesy of WHS Washington Hospital

The MitraClip device is delivered to the heart through a small incision in the leg and clips portions of the leaflets of the mitral valve together to reduce the back-flow of blood, restoring the heart’s ability to pump oxygenated blood more efficiently.

WHS Washington Hospital now offers Mitraclip, a catheter-based procedure for mitral valve repair.

MitraClip is a minimally invasive cardiovascular treatment option for patients with a severe leak in the mitral valve who are not good candidates for traditional open-heart surgery due to complex medical problems.

