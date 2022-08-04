Marsha Campbell has struggled with weight most of her adult life.
“I love to travel, and I knew I was missing out on seeing and doing many great things due to limitations as a result of my weight,” says the Natrona Heights resident. The mother of two says she also wanted to set a better example for her kids. “The pandemic seemed like the right time to try again because I was working from home and was well aware that my movement decreased dramatically because I was going from my bedroom to my kitchen and back and that was about the extent of my exercise.”
This time, Campbell embarked on a weight loss and exercise regimen, stuck with it, and succeeded. The difference? She had a wellness coach who was with her every step of the way.
If you want to quit smoking, lose weight, manage diabetes, or work on reducing stress, a wellness coach may be the key to helping you succeed. A growing number of insurance providers are offering the service to members.
“Wellness coaches are highly qualified in their area of training and include health professionals such as registered dietitians, exercise physiologists, tobacco treatment specialists and dental hygienists,” explains Leah Ahlin, Director of Health and Well-being Integration for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. “They are experts in coaching and empowering members to reach their health and lifestyle goals.” Ahlin stresses that a wellness coach does not replace or take the place of the advice or treatment of your doctor, but they can help reinforce and support you in making the lifestyle changes that your doctor recommends.
Getting started
Campbell took advantage of one of the perks offered by her employer, Highmark, where she is a senior employee relations consultant. She signed up to meet with a wellness coach and started taking early morning walks “virtually” with co-workers as a way to stay connected. Her coach mailed her materials to read and a workbook with exercises to complete before each weekly phone call between the two.
“We’d not only talk about the materials and how I answered the questions,” says Campbell, “but we also discussed challenges that I faced during the week.” They had weekly phone conversations at first and switched to biweekly once Campbell was off and running.
“I equate it to raising your children,” she says. “You teach them what you think they need to know about life and then you let them fly on their own. She helped me to learn the basics, change bad habits, insert positive cues, and then let me go on my own. For me, it was the perfect plan.”
Campbell says her coach taught her some effective tips. “When I go out to eat, I ask for a ‘to-go’ box when the meal comes and I put half in the container before I start eating” she said. “I learned that putting on clothes in the morning that are conducive to exercising prompts me to actually exercise. I learned that leaving my tennis shoes by the door is a cue to go out and take a walk or run. I learned how to read food labels, and so much more.”
Many programs available
Highmark numbers show members using wellness coaches are seeing tangible results with those participating in the Weight Management program, averaging a weight loss of 4.5%. For those trying to quit smoking, 42% of Highmark members who participated in the Tobacco Cessation Program were able to quit and stay tobacco-free for 30 or more days with the help of a wellness coach.
UPMC also offers members wellness coaching with free access to programs to manage diabetes, cardiovascular health, respiratory issues, low back pain, anxiety, and many others. While weight management and nutrition are popular programs among Highmark members, Ahlin says wellness coaches also take a holistic approach in supporting clients.
“They create a personalized plan that fits their needs and health goals,” says Ahlin. “For example, you may need to tackle stress and learn coping skills to better manage the stressors in your life before you can focus on weight loss. A wellness coach can support you along every step of your health journey.”
Some health insurance plans cover wellness coaching free of charge for members while others may require a co-pay for sessions. Contact your insurance provider to find out what is covered and which wellness coaching programs they offer.
Campbell is thrilled she chose to work with a wellness coach.
“I wish I had taken the time to educate myself years ago but am so happy that I know all of this now,” she says. “I also learned that when you slip – and you will – you immediately get back on track. It’s not, ‘I’ll start over on Monday or I’ll start over when I get back from vacation.’ It’s, ‘I’ll start over at the very next meal.’”
She believes the most valuable aspect of the program is the accountability. “There was never any judgment on whether I lost weight or maintained weight or gained weight from one appointment to another,” she says, “but the fact that I knew I would be having a call and consultation with her was motivation for me to stick with the program. Campbell lost more than 70 pounds and – more importantly – has maintained that weight loss for over a year.
“My health is the best it’s ever been. I’m much more active and confident, buying clothes is enjoyable now, and I know I’m not missing out on anything when I go on vacation!”
