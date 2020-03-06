Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Some rain may mix in early. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Some rain may mix in early. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%.