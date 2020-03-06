Hospitals and doctors in Pennsylvania have been preparing for an outbreak of novel coronavirus in the state.
On Friday, the state confirmed its first two cases of the virus, COVID-19, in Delaware County.
“It was a matter of time. Like any other virus, it’s going to spread. Eventually, this coronavirus is going to spread throughout the United States,” said Dr. Thomas Corkery, Chief Medical Officer at Allegheny Health Network’s Canonsburg Hospital.
Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent novel coronavirus, and there is no treatment. Doctors can provide supportive care to help relieve symptoms.
The symptoms of coronavirus, or COVID-19, are similar to the flu and other respiratory illnesses: fever, cough and trouble breathing.
Corkery advised the public not to panic, noting a majority of people who contract COVID-19 will experience mild symptoms and will fully recover.
“Right now, influenza is much more common than coronavirus, but it’s getting overshadowed,” said Dr. Corkery, noting 36,000 people have died from flu this season.
Corkery offered advice from the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to protect yourself and what to do if end up with a cough or a fever and are worried you might have coronavirus:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing;
If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol;
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands;
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick;
- Stay home when you are sick;
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a household cleaning spray or wipe;
“Really, frequent handwashing is key,” said Corkery.
Face masks are selling out, but Corkery said wearing one probably won’t provide protection.
“You see these people all the time wearing face masks, and for the most part, they don’t decrease your risk,” said Corkery. “Wearing a face mask if you’re sick isn’t a terrible idea so that you prevent spreading an illness, but you’re better off staying home.”
Corkery said Allegheny Health Network and other health care providers are prepared to handle patients, and are asking people who have traveled to China, Iran, northern Italy, or other countries that have experienced outbreaks, or who have been in contact with someone who was or has a confirmed case of coronavirus, to call ahead for an initial phone screening to avoid getting others sick.
“It’s important to keep it in perspective,” said Corkery. “At this time, if you have a cough or a fever, it’s probably not coronavirus. Most people who get this coronavirus are going to do well. There is a part of the population that is more vulnerable and will end up with severe respiratory distress.”